Napa County's Student Artists of the Month

Vying for those scholarships are nine young artists recognized for excellence for March. All are finding ways to express themselves creatively despite restrictions that have reduced their access to teachers and peers. This was particularly challenging for the performing art students who have been unable to gather on stage. Instead, they are expanding their skills by learning to film and edit videos to share their talent with remote audiences. All nominating VAPA educators acknowledged seeing tremendous determination and growth in their students after a difficult start.

Here are March’s winners:

High School

Studio Art: Elizabeth Shaw, Napa High senior

Kristi Crickmore recognized Shaw for her passion for art, always painting, creating, and drawing. She said, “Elizabeth has always liked using color in her work. She went from creating bold retro patterns to bold figures. The bright-colored figures are beautifully created, and her ability to go bright and bold only makes her work stronger.” Crickmore added that Shaw figures are an inspiration to the entire class. “Elizabeth has produced uniquely talented work for years and is always pushing her voice with beautiful imagery.”

Digital Art: Alisa Karesh, Napa High senior