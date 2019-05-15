Justin-Siena teacher James Thomas Bailey is among the five honorees for 2019 who will be inducted into the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) Hall of Fame at the 2019 National Conference in September.
Each year, the EdTA recognizes International Thespian Society troupe directors, emeritus members, and other professional members. EdTA is the home of the International Thespian Society, an honor society for middle and high school theatre students, which has inducted more than 2.3 million members since 1929.
Bailey is director of theatre and visual and performing arts at Justin-Siena High School in Napa, where he founded Thespian Troupe 7802.
Justin-Siena President David Holquin remarked, “With his uncanny knack for pulling the very best out of his student artists and making them shine, James Bailey is a true Lasallian educator and an inspired artist. We are blessed with his talent and dedication. His work, in particular, this past year, with Encore and 50th Anniversary celebrations of Justin-Siena Theatre, was a true testament to his commitment. He created a moving tribute that honored the past while engaging students and alumni alike—showing the power of the Justin-Siena community.”
In addition to his work at Justin-Siena and the youth theatre summer camp he hosts in conjunction with the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, Bailey is the creator of the largest teen improvisational program in the U.S. through his work as director and producer with ComedySportz. He is past president of the California Educational Theatre Association andserves as a cultural specialist for the U.S. State Department, teaching theater techniques for conflict resolution in cooperation with the U.S. embassy in Cyprus. He also serves on the Napa County Arts and Culture Advisory Committee.
Bailey has produced more than 50 shows in Los Angeles, including many West Coast and world premieres. Most recently, his all-female improvised Shakespeare production, Chickspeare, played in Hollywood and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for several seasons. As an actor, he has appeared on television, in many national commercials, and in more than 40 stage productions.
“James is one of the strongest visionaries that I have ever had the chance to work with,” noted Amanda Swann of the California Educational Theatre Association.