The Napa High School production of the musical “A Tale of Two Cities” opens Friday at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, beginning an eight-show run through next Sunday, March 3.
Based upon the historical novel by Charles Dickens, which is set in the 18th century in the two cities of London and Paris before and during the French Revolution, the tale follows Doctor Manette and his 18-year imprisonment in the Bastille, before being released to live with his daughter Lucie in London.
The musical “A Tale of Two Cities” is an award-winning, full-length, dramatic musical operetta that opened on Broadway in 2008. The book, music and lyrics are by Jill Santoriello, based upon Dickens’ story about love, revolution and redemption.
The Napa High School production is directed by Patty Profitt, who was the former drama teacher at River School until this academic year when she came to Napa High to lead the theater arts program. “Musical theater is a passion of mine, so I was excited to start off my first year with an all-school musical,” said Profitt.
For several months, 55 students who have roles either in the cast, live orchestra or production crew have been working to stage the production.
“The cast has been rehearsing every day after school and most Saturdays since the beginning of January,” Profitt said. “The all-student orchestra started working on their music over winter break and has been meeting two to three times a week to master this full-length show.”
Students have to make time for daily rehearsals and also put in time on their own studying the script, memorizing lines, working on characterization and running vocals or practicing their instrument. Profitt also credits the support of faculty members Mike Riendeau (instrumental) and Duncan Cooper (vocal) for musical direction.
As the director, Profitt has kept the education of her high school students at the forefront of this experience and was drawn to this musical because it is a newer, relatively unknown show.
“Part of what went into this choice of musical was my transition from teaching and directing middle school musicals to high school. High school students are faced with imminent independence. After their high school career, they will have to find out where they fit in their world as adults. As almost-adults, they are starting to learn about and feel the weight of injustice in the world they inhabit.”
Profitt said that while one element is a story of direct action and anger at cruelty and mistreatment, another element is the love story.
“While the romantic love story of Lucie Manette and Charles Darnay is at the heart of the musical, the three primary characters — Lucie, Darnay, and Sydney Carton — all struggle with lacking a family and being alone in the world. In addition to the romantic love story, this musical is a story of familial love, and how that doesn’t require members to have biological bonds. This found-family narrative is something that many high school students can relate to as they begin to navigate young adulthood.”
According to Profitt, Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” is a study of contrasts and this musical production will be as well, “The spare scaffolding set highlights the sumptuous costumes and period-inspired furniture.”
“Dickens wrote ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ in weekly installments, so the plot includes elements of melodrama, with tragic deaths and plot twists typical of Victorian-era serial novels,” said Profitt, “There is a great balance between the dramatic, and melancholic, and the humorous. During rehearsals our cast goes from howling with laughter in the audience, to having tears spill down their faces.”
This is a large-scale show, that includes big ensemble numbers and a live orchestra, yet Profitt said the audience will also see layers of interpretation that contribute to live storytelling. “One layer is Charles Dickens’ interpretation of an historical event, told through the lens of fictional characters. On top of that is Jill Santoriello’s interpretation of Dickens’ work.”
The additional layer is the layer of the interpretation by the director herself, which is unique to this production.
“The story is told through the actors’ movements and reactions, and their interactions with props, and their gestures, which is the result of the collaboration between directors and actors,” Profitt said. “With large-scale live productions, the story is told through set, costume, and light design. Everything the audience sees, everything on stage, every garment, every shift of light is a deliberate choice to communicate to the audience the story and themes, not only through words and music but through design choices as well.”
“The overriding theme of the show is one of love. Romantic love and familial love, and how people find and create their own families when faced with loneliness and the lack of love,” Profitt added.
For her students, Profitt hopes that they realize that being in and creating this show is a magical experience, “The collaborative nature of this particular art form is unique. Each show becomes an irreplaceable life experience.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and students 18 and under and support this production as well as large-scale musical productions in the future.
For more information and tickets visit NapaHighTheatreArts.org.