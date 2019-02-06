Napa High is presenting this year’s high school musical, “A Tale of Two Cities,” the Charles Dickens’ classic, turned into a musical by Jill Santoriello.
“A Tale of Two Cities” is set in London and Paris as France’s peasants have reached the boiling point and the French Revolution ensues. It will be performed on Feb. 22-24 and March 1-3 at the District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For tickets and information, go to napahightheatrearts.org or visit the musical page on Napa High’s website.
The director for this show and Napa High Theatre Arts teacher, Patty Profitt, is the former drama teacher of River Middle School. The musical directors are Mike Riendeau and Duncan Cooper. Riendeau has taught orchestra at Napa High for 10 years. Cooper taught in Denver and studied at the University of Michigan.
Unlike most high school musicals, the cast is built up of students from different electives and different schools. The majority of students are from Napa High, but there are also cast members from New Technology High, Vintage, Harvest Middle school, NVLA and Stone Bridge School. All of these students must learn how to express themselves in front of new people.
Meena Khan, a sophomore from Napa High said, “I have some of the people in this show in my classes and now I wave to them every time we’re in class. It’s crazy. I didn’t think that would happen.” Meena is in the ensemble, and her elective is Concert Band.
Martina Sanchez, a sophomore at Napa who plays Madame Defarge, has been acting since she was 9. “I’ve been acting since I was little,” she said. “It’s always been important to me to be able to take risks while I’m on stage and that’s hard to do when I’m not comfortable. However, I feel close to everyone (even the people I didn’t know previously) and I can take risks.”
Will Barsotti-Flanders, a junior at Napa High said, “I do swimming and theater. It’s always been hard to balance but it is manageable. I think people think that it’s weird to do both sports and theater, but if I’m able to both, I want to. Both represent me.” Will is in Advanced Drama and plays Mr. Jarvis Lorry.
Graham Durfee, a junior at New Tech High, has been in six musicals and numerous plays Sydney Carton. “I love meeting new people when I do shows.” he said. “Theater has been my primary form of making friends for most of my life, and I have built lasting relationships with adults and peers from it. I feel like a cast becomes almost a secret society, with shared experiences that outsiders will never know about. I am not an extroverted person, and I don’t really have a chance to meet new people outside of theater, so I really value meeting new people. I find that I have a lot in common with people who I normally wouldn’t talk to, which is very nice.” Graham is in choir at Napa High.
Aisley Wallace Harper, a senior in choir at Napa, plays Lucie Manette. “It’s been an amazing experience to work with such a diverse group of people from different backgrounds,” she said. “We have people participating that have never acted before and people who have been acting since they were children. This play has helped us all grow as one community, and we’ve seen the benefits. I think that over the course of this production everyone has learned something new about acting, group work and one another. We have different talents, levels of experience and ages but when we come together we each contribute something unique, that, in the end will make this play something really special.”
“I believe that it’s really helped me develop my group work skills,” she added. “Because everyone in this production has different backgrounds in acting, it’s taken a lot of effort to make sure everyone is being supported and is learning at a comfortable pace. For example, while many people in the show may know what ‘go upstage’ means, some don’t. Therefore as a cast, we’ve had to work together to ensure that we create a supportive environment that accommodates everyone needs. This means that group work, a strong community, and collaboration is really important, and these are some things I focus on utilizing every day at practice.”
Cianna Clay, a sophomore, is in the ensemble. She takes Advanced Drama and ceramics. This is her first musical. “There’s a nice variety with all of the people,” she said. “It helps remind me that there are people all over town who come from different backgrounds but they can still be just like me. I feel closer to my peers at this school, as well as my community. I love being in the ensemble because I have many parts that are all very different and that’s so fun.”
Christopher Castillo Vargas, a senior takes AVID and plays John Barsad. His first musical was “The Jungle Book,” Napa’s musical two years ago. “ I feel more connected to my community due to how I get to meet new people and am able to work with different minds and perspectives in making art come to life. The ability to collaborate is amazing, and theater is all about working together to make an unforgettable experience where no one is left behind. I have learned to be a better cast-mate as well as a friend and have better spatial awareness with my fellow actors and even my director.”
The following students are in the cast as well: Martin Arriaga, Tuolumne Bunter, Elijah Contreras, Isabella DeNatale, Joey DeNatale, Desra Dervin, Kennedy Ervin, Emma Faulk, Sam Fisher, Erin Fleming, David Garay, Vanessa Garcia, Aaron Gomez, Lane Hartless, Marin Hartless, Isabella Hurst, Madyson Jones, Lydia Philips, Megan Singer and David Tokar.
The band includes Lizbeth Barreda, Sebastian Dinsdale, Luke Gallenkamp, Montze Gloria, Martin Gaudard, Joe Hill, James Houweling, Ida Killebrew, Grace King, Aiden La Marca, Barrett McMichael, Micah Malone, Risako Ohara, Jevin Paoli, Emily Parks, Jed Rubin, Scott Smith, Karla Solana, Ben Stewart, Jasperina van Stuijvenberg and Martha Villa-Fernandez.