In 15 years, the Napa High Vocal Music Workshop has created a legacy, and established a community tradition that both attracts younger students and draws musical talent from across the country.
The A Cappella Extravaganza, now known as Aca Ex, takes place on Feb. 15, but the tickets will be sold out long before then.
Reflecting upon the history of the show, Napa High Vocal Music Workshop Director Dave Ruane said he finds it difficult to believe that Aca Ex, is going into year 15.
“The event started 15 years ago when Vocal Music Workshop was under the direction of Jamie Butler. Extravaganza started out as any new show, with a small audience that has grown into an almost cult-like following. People are always asking me months before the event about the release of ticket sales.”
Ruane said Napa High has held true to the original model of the first show, which featured college groups, many with Napa High alumni and a professional headliner.
“When I took the reins eight years ago, we began including a cappella groups from American Canyon High School and Vintage High School. Music is such a great unifying force.”
To further unify the local schools, Ruane has worked with the musical directors at American Canyon High School and Vintage High School, so that they can join Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop for a crowd-pleasing, show opener.
“I am very excited about the collaboration of all three high schools this year. I have chosen a fun and energetic show opener for Aca Ex 2020. I think that the piece really conveys how exciting being a performer is and the amazing exhilarating and unifying feeling we have when we all join together in song,” he added.
A graduate of Napa Valley Unified School District Schools, Ruane grew up in Napa, began studying piano at the age of 8 and then went on to study at The San Francisco Conservatory of Music and University of the Pacific. He remembers that his parents were always so supportive of his path in music, even though playing the piano was a bit of a fluke. His grandmother gave his parents an old piano she bought for $50 for their anniversary.
“I quickly took to it and my parents swiftly found a piano teacher. In high school, I needed a more responsive instrument because of the level of music I was learning on the piano. My parents, who could not afford a baby grand piano, took out a loan so that I could have the tools I needed to go to the next level. In high school, music was my life. I sang or played the piano for almost every choir at Vintage High School while I attended school there.”
As an educator, Ruane realizes that music education at an early age is critically important. “That early exposure to music sparks an interest in visual and performing arts. It is worrisome to see our funding reduced every year. I think it is so important to cultivate future musicians, whether they make a career of it or not.”
This need for cultivating interest educating the next generation and developing the funds to make it all happen, have become the mission of the Napa High Vocal Music Workshop, according to Ruane. “Aca Ex is the main fundraiser for Vocal Music Workshop. We would not be able to produce this show, or even continue the program, without our amazing sponsors and donors.”
Vocal Music Workshop (known as “Vocal”) is an audition-only group of Napa High choral students. When Ruane joined the program, Butler had just left Napa High for a full time position at American Canyon High School.
“With Jamie on to the next step in his career, Vocal Music Workshop was in jeopardy of being discontinued,” Ruane said. At first, he co-taught the program as a volunteer, and then took on the role of director the second year. He said he has enjoyed his time making great music with “some amazingly talented young people.”
It is a competitive honor to be one of the 12 members of Vocal, yet there are sacrifices and lessons in time management too, students and teachers say.
“The students give up their free time to be in Vocal, formerly a one-unit graded class,” Ruane explained, “It has been reclassified as an extracurricular activity this year. We meet for an intense four-day camp at the end of summer every year to get a head start on learning our show. The students give up one to two nights a week for rehearsal. Many of the students are also involved in sports or other after-school activities before they come to rehearsal, and after that, lots of AP homework.”
Vocal Music Workshop also takes their show to eight elementary schools each year to inspire students throughout the district to get involved in music.
“Our show is very kid-friendly. We always include current pop selections as well as a cappella classics so that our music is relatable to all of our audiences. Everything from Gershwin to Lil Nas X,” Ruane said.
“We want kids to get excited about singing,” he added. “We bring a lot of energy to our elementary school tour. We encourage the students to clap and sing along. We also teach them about the type of music we perform, a cappella, and demonstrate how our arrangements are put together.”
While Vocal learns and performs a completely different genre of music than any of the other choirs at Napa High, Ruane emphasized that Napa High Vocal Music Department Director Duncan Cooper exposes the students in all of the other choirs to classical choral literature as well as selections from diverse cultures all over the world.
This year at Aca Ex, the tradition will continue with the three high schools, several college groups and then a professional group. The college-level groups often feature alumni from the three Napa Valley high schools. This year, The Highlanders from Northern Arizona University has two Vintage High Alumni, Sebastian Garcia and Clayton D’Angelo. Take Flight A Cappella features JourneyDay Rhorer, Emma Guerrieri, Ted Reynolds and Carlos Gonzalez from Napa High, and the BFOM A Cappella from the UC Santa Barbara has fellow Napa alumni Bill Tamburelli.
Other collegiate groups set to perform include The Stanford Fleet Street Singers and the UC Berkeley Men’s Octet.
The professional group, which ends the show is again SixAppeal. “SixAppeal was so well received last year,” said Ruane. “So many people were blown away by their talent and showmanship. After polling many seasoned, and new, Aca Ex attendees, I did everything I could to get SixAppeal back. This professional group won the Moscow A Cappella Competition two years in a row, boasting a $100,000 Grand Prize each year and the perform regularly at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.”