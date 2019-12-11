15th Annual A Cappella Extravaganza

Presented by Napa High School’s Vocal Music Workshop, the A Cappella Extravaganza is on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater in Yountville.

Tickets are $20 for students $20, and $30 for adults

For tickets visit: LincolnTheater.org, walk up to the box office at 100 California Drive, Yountville or call 707-944-9900.