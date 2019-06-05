Napa Makes returns for a second year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Oxbow School in Napa.
A celebration of Northern Californian culture and artisans, this fresh spin on a craft fair will features works by more than 25 artisan vendors at a family-friendly, dog-friendly event, which is free and open to the public.
The volunteer-produced event will also showcase food and wine producers and purveyors including Miracle Plum, a provisions shop based in Santa Rosa, Naysayer Coffee, Contimo Provisions and Crisp Kitchen & Juice.
Napa's Cadet Beer & Wine will host a festive wine bar featuring Banjo Wine Co., Carboniste, Erggelet Brothers, Etxea, Failla, Farella, Farm Collective, Ferdinand, Forlorn Hope, Halcyon, Lorenza, Maitre d Chai, Massican, Onward, Paper Planes, RAEN, Relic, Revik, Soil & Sink, West & Wilder and more. Wines being poured for this event have been donated to The Oxbow School and 100 percent of proceeds from wine sales from the day will benefit The Oxbow School Scholarship Fund.
Two raffle packages will be available on the day of the event: ERDA Tea Party with Annie Favia and ACME Wine Tasting with Karen Williams of ACME Fine Wines. Both raffle tickets are $20 per ticket and all proceeds will benefit The Oxbow School Scholarship Fund.
Drink tickets, raffle tickets, a Napa Makes custom canvas bag and food and retail items will be for sale from vendors.
Napa Makes is committed to supporting scholarship for local students to make The Oxbow School semester program tuition more financially accessible to young thinkers and makers.
The Oxbow School is at 530 Third St., Napa. There is free street parking on Third Street and overflow at the Napa Expo grounds. More information about the artists and vendors is at napamakes.org.