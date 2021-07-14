Napa’s Mama Said Band performs this Sunday at Krug Winery

It’s been 18 COVID-constrained months since Napa’s Mama Said Band has played live before more than a few dozen socially-distanced fans. They will perform this Sunday, July 18, as part of the Blue Note at Charles Krug Winery Road Trip concert series.

On the phone last week from a family vacation in Florida, guitarist Derek Bromley and vocalist Jennifer Knight talked about the band’s navigation through the pandemic months. Their break from performance included the recording of a new album with Jim McGorman, a prominent Los Angeles record producer, and the recent addition of guitarist/vocalist Jeremy Serwer to their now six-member ensemble.

“Once we started settling into COVID, we realized that things were not opening any time soon,” Knight said. “That's when we asked ourselves, okay, how can we keep the momentum going? How can we leverage this? And we just said, ‘Let's go into the studio, let's record some of this stuff.’”

Bandmate vocalist Latifa Reeves reached out to McGorman, with whom she worked years ago. McGorman is the keyboard player for the Goo Goo Dolls, producing some of their recordings as well as recordings by Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne, Poison, Weezer and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. He agreed to produce the Mama Said album which was recorded in his home studio in L.A.