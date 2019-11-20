Napa’s own New Copasetics perform at Blue Note on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with shows at 7 and 8:45 p.m.
The band’s debut album, “Twang-ucopia (Balanced Diet)” was internationally released across all platforms on CD and vinyl on Nov. 15.
New Copasetics’ guitar player is Napa native Sean Allen, a teacher at the Napa Music School.
“Sean Allen and I have been developing this band for years and consider the song list to be a curated group of vital songs that would elicit some manner of cathartic joy and would be mostly unknown to the musical world, something different to offer and not a rehash of some band or some album or some era, yet again,” said Tim Eschliman, a member of the band and proprietor of Globe Records, which produced that album. “In other words, either we wrote ‘em or we wished he had.””
The selection of songs is a collection of soulful covers with the exception of a couple original tunes from genres spanning from rock to blues and all in-between. “These songs were the ones we were feeling the need to be heard and played as they were either originals or original arrangements or close allies’ originals or most-loved spirited unique, mostly obscure, covers needing the broad light of day,” Eschliman said.
Eschliman (acoustic string bass, vocals), has worked with Etta James, Commander Cody & His Western Airmen, Jesse Colin Young, Christmas Jug Band, played on the Grammy-nominated Garden Of Joy album by Maria Muldaur). Allen (electric guitar, steel guitar, vocals) worked with Carlene Carter, Commander Cody & His Western Airmen, Tommy Thomsen, member of Western Swing Hall Of Fame.
The other band members are Dallis Craft (piano, vocals, worked with Bruce Willis, K.T. Oslin,)and Kevin Hayes (drums, worked with Robert Cray, Bonnie Hayes & The Wild Combo).
The new release was recorded “live,” Big Pink”-style in the living room studios of Global Mobile in the San Francisco Bay Area with minimal overdubbing.