When the mixed media artist who was scheduled to exhibit at the Napa Main Library in February had to cancel due to an accident, the art in the library coordinator Stephania Pramuk reached out to Art Association Napa Valley (AANV) to come up with an alternative show for the month.
Geoff Hansen, chairman of the Exhibition Committee, immediately went to work contacting AANV members. AANV is a nonprofit arts organization that supports arts and culture throughout the county.
“I am deeply grateful to him (Hansen), as I know it is a lot of work to do this, particularly with such little time,” Pramuk said.
As the curator of this show Hansen, a fine arts photographer, selected seven artists for this month’s colorful and eclectic exhibit.
“I am thrilled Art Association Napa Valley is exhibiting this month. Geoff has been great to work with,” Pramuk said. “It is an excellent show. It’s vibrant and exciting and represents the fine artists we have in our community. I couldn’t be happier.”
A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception for the exhibit is 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8. An art talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
During the art talk, the artists will share information about their art and the process they use as they create.
Jennifer Knell, a folk and rock musician, will play guitar and sing. Knell works at the Napa Main Library as a children’s librarian.
The artists participating in the show are Dennis Smith, Charles de Limur, Laura Tinthoff, Carol Lorraine, Marlene Haas, Nancy Tesch and Joshua Murillo.
From his Carneros studio, Dennis Smith, a retired San Francisco architect, pursues his art and has refined his skills by studying with Bay Area art instructor Larry Robinson. Smith’s images range from realistic to abstract impressionism.
Charles de Limur has been involved with creating and exhibiting his landscapes, seascapes, urban views, and more since earning a bachelor of fine arts degree from Oberlin College in 1977. His style has been influenced by exposure to the Impressionist and Pointillism in Paris, where he grew up, and, later on, when he moved to California, by the California Colorists movement.
Whether he is working in his Napa studio or doing plein air painting somewhere that inspires him, Limur said he “seeks to incorporate the essence of what is important” to him in his paintings.
Laura Tinthoff, who works in a variety of mediums, said she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t drawing, painting and creating original pieces. Her work reflects the many places she has lived and “runs the gamut” from children’s books to fine and large installations. A few years ago, she moved to Napa where her studio is a large barn. Sea creatures and other “critters” come across as playful in her paintings, and even her mixed media work exudes cheerfulness. That, she said, is by design.
“When people come to my studio and say that my work makes them happy, that is the best gift they could give me,” Tinthoff said.
Marlene Haas‘s paintings tell a story about Napa Valley and her travels with vivid, expressive colors. Her most recent work represents sunsets and billowing clouds in the sky.
“That old Henry Road fence attracted me first,” Haas said, pointing to the foreground of one of her paintings hanging in the library. “That was before the fire. I went back after the fire. The fence was still standing but it was badly charred, and the lichen had burned off.”
Nancy Tesch has developed an “organic style” that she is adding to her repertoire of California Impressionism, portraiture and landscapes. Her paintings have sold nationally and internationally.
Joshua Murillo does oil paintings, chalk pastels, oil pastels as well as acrylic on large scale murals. Until recently his work has been realistic but his studies in the field of particle physics has “inspired” him to produce more abstract creations.
Carol Lorraine is an internationally collected silk artist who brings the vibrant colors of the tropics into many of her creations. She paints with French dyes on silk to create custom wearable art, mandalas and fine art.
Art in the Library is sponsored by Friends of the Library Foundation. The public is welcome to view the art and “meet the artists” who will give a talk about their work, process and inspiration.
A jury of local artists, a library commissioner and art in the library coordinator Pramuk view all entries and make selections for the year. The judging is blind.