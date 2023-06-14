Napa Valley artist Charley de Limur's work on display in St. Helena

Napa Valley artist Charley de Limur has a solo show of pastels and block prints, "Around Napa," during the month of June at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane.

The work is primarily images of hidden, lush landscapes found around the Napa County area, done in a California neo-impressionist style, plus a grouping of smaller, hand-made block prints of various local animals and insects.

The art is on display through June 30, with an artist reception open to the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

De Limur grew up in both Northern California and in France. Born in San Francisco, he was also raised for eight years in Paris, where his exposure to the Impressionists and their reverence for nature has had a lasting influence.

He and his wife, Gretchen, live at their home and studio in a forest at the top of Diamond Mountain above Calistoga, where he also grows a garden, nurtures a collection of orchids in his greenhouse, and hikes around the mountain discovering intimate scenes to draw and paint.

De Limur's work is also currently exhibited in "Mini Masterpieces," a group show on display in the Napa Valley Museum's Spotlight Gallery through Dec. 31.

'All Are Welcome Here' pride display running through June 30

LGBTQ Connection and First 5 Napa County have opened their “All Are Welcome Here” photo and art exhibit to the public. The display will be up until June 30 in a 20-foot window on First Street. It features colorful candids, wedding photos and family portraits alongside every pride flag on the spectrum.

“There are an estimated 11,000 LGBTQ+ individuals living in Napa County, and we want to uplift this reality,” Solicia Aguilar, the director of LGBTQ Connection, said in a recent press release.

The exhibit aims to demonstrate the message that many LGBTQ people live throughout Napa County and that their identities and issues cannot be ignored.

The photos and flags were curated by Heather “Coach” Bailie, LGBTQ Connection’s director of training and technical assistance, who said in the release that “This year, considering our current socio-political climate, with over 500 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced into state legislatures, I hope this exhibition humanizes these issues facing LGBTQ+ people today and right here in Napa.”

Each flag, corresponding to a different sexual or gender identity, is accompanied by an educational blurb explaining what they represent. The photos are from local members of the LGBTQ community and are part of an ongoing effort to center marginalized communities, said Lilea Durán, executive director of First 5 Napa County.

The exhibit came into being off of an invitation from Napa County’s District Attorney Allison Haley, who asked LGBTQ Connection and First 5 Napa County to curate an exhibit for their office window.

“Our office is honored to host such a human exhibit of love, diversity and beauty in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” she said.

LGBTQ Connection supports underserved youth and elders in the LGBTQ community and aims to foster a healthier and more inclusive community throughout the Valley. It is in part organized by youth leadership and regularly engages with over 3,000 members of the LGBTQ community.

First 5 Napa County helps create equitable systems for the care and education of families and children ages 5 years old and younger.

For more information, visit lgbtqconnection.org and first5napa.org.

Shakespeare Summer Stroll returns to di Rosa Napa

The Shakespeare Summer Stroll is the thing to see July 27-30. Described as a “site-integrated performance” in a press release, the stroll will feature various scenes, sonnets and monologues from Shakespeare’s lengthy catalog performed amidst the art and ambiance of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. Tickets range from $15 to $60 with free admission for educators, Napa Valley College students, and children 17 and under.

Andrea Saenz, the director of education & civic Engagement at di Rosa, thanked the Napa County Board of Supervisors for their “generous collaborative arts & culture grant.” She said she is very excited to welcome Shakespeare Napa Valley back to di Rosa— 2021 was the inaugural performance of the Shakespeare Stroll— and said none of this “would have been possible without the county’s support.”

Jennifer King, Shakespeare Napa Valley's artistic director, said of the 2021 performances that they “were not only artistically exceptional; it was an incredibly meaningful collaboration.” She founded SNV in 2010 and is a professor of theater arts and department coordinator at Napa Valley College. SNV is both a “champion of original work as well as the classics” and puts on one large scale production each year.

The production is directed by Olivia and Mathew Cowell. Olivia is an award winning director of many adult and youth productions in the North Bay. She received her Master of Arts in Drama from San Francisco State University and in 2014 became co-director of Cafeteria Kids Theater, a youth education non-profit organization based in Napa Valley.

Matthew is the technical director for Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center and has been working in sound design for over 18 years in the wider Bay Area. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Theater and Performance Studies from UC Berkeley and his Master’s degree in Theology and Film Studies from Fuller Theological Seminary.

Dave Koz & Friends come to St. Helena

Dave Koz & Friends will visit St. Helena at Blue Note Napa Charles Krug Winery on July 8 and 9 during their “Summer Horns 2023 Tour.”

Described as a “chart-topping saxophonist” in a press release, the California native will be touring alongside Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius, themselves also “sax greats.” The tour began in Jacksonville, Florida, and will conclude at the Thornton Winery in Temecula. It will be “high-octane” and “feel-good,” featuring songs from each artist’s individual discography as well as energetic and soulful collaborations.

Previous “Summer Horns” tour albums, released 2013 and 2018, have debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, and much of Koz’s discography is certified Platinum. Koz has been nominated for nine Grammy’s and has a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Outside of his music, Koz hosts a radio show, “The Dave Koz Radio Show,” and is a staunch humanitarian and instrumental music advocate, according to a press release.

Candy Dulfer is also a Grammy nominated saxophonist and creator of many No. 1 hits. Her solo albums have sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. She was a frequent collaborator with Prince and was a member of his NPG band during the “Musicology” tour and album cycle. Additionally, she has worked alongside Beyoncé, Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin and others.

Eric Darius is a jazz, R&B and pop saxophonist, songwriter and producer, whose singles such as “Dare 2 Dream” have been recent staples on Contemporary Jazz radio. His seventh studio album, “Breakin’ Thru,” is his first on his independent music label, “SagiDarius Music.”

Jazz Vocalist Paula West to Perform Benefit Concert for Napa Wildlife Rescue

Paula West will perform at the Ecolab Theater at the CIA at Copia on July 16. All proceeds from the ticket sales will directly benefit Napa Wildlife Rescue and their organization’s tireless efforts toward preserving wildlife in the Napa region, according to a press release.

Paula West is an internationally acclaimed jazz, cabaret and blues vocalist and performer. She has focused her talents primarily in San Francisco and New York venues. The New York Times describes her as a “driving expressive force” within the jazz scene.

The event begins at 5 p.m. for standard ticket holders (prices ranging from $70-100 depending on seating) while a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception starts at 4 p.m. for those with VIP tickets ($175).

An online auction will run the week preceding and following the event.

Napa Wildlife Rescue is the only “local non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife,” as per the press release. They accept and assist all species of Napa County wildlife that are orphaned, injured or in need of assistance, with the exception of especially large animals such as bears. They successfully return hundreds of birds and mammals back to the wild each year through the hard work of their employees and dedicated volunteers.

Visit Eventbrite for tickets and napawildliferescue.org for more information.