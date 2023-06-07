Doktor Kaboom returns

E & M Presents the return of Doktor Kaboom and his original, interactive show, "Watch Out! Science is Coming!" on Saturday, June 17 with performances at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

"Science is for everyone," declares Seattle-based actor and comedian David Epley, whose on-stage persona as Doktor Kaboom has riveted young audiences for more than two decades.

The mythical character Epley plays is an over-the-top, German physicist with a passion for science that knows no bounds. Sporting peroxide-spiked hair, chrome goggles, orange lab coat and motorcycle boots, Kaboom captivates audiences with his hilarious series of increasingly spectacular and (often) successful demonstrations of the physical sciences including homage to Mister Wizard.

The father of two, Epley discovered his true calling after exploring professions such as: research physicist, biomedical engineer, mathematician, astrophysicist, chemical engineer, and marine biologist. What stuck was his passion for science and an uncanny ability to blend science with humor and theater.

"I found the most fulfilling work of my life — teaching, inspiring, empowering the minds of our youth and reminding their parents to be an active part of the equation," Epley said.

For tickets and information, visit: eandmpresents.com or call 707-501-8567.

Napa Valley Museum hosts Tiki Time

Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Tiki Oasis will celebrate summer tiki-style with a “Tiki Time” event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

The event will be held in the museum’s Main Gallery exhibition, "Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon." The event recognizes the variety and influence of tiki decorative styles and fashions from the 1930s to today.

Attendees are encouraged to don their aloha wear and enjoy classic tropical drinks provided by tiki restaurant Trader Vic’s among genuine tiki bar artifacts, including those from some of the original Trader Vic’s locations.

Wines by Picayune Cellars and pupus (light bites) will also be served. A limited-edition tiki mug by Tiki Oasis is available for purchase exclusively at these events.

Tickets include admission to the museum’s three current exhibitions:

"Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon" is an immersive exhibition, curated by Baby Doe and Otto von Stroheim of Tiki Oasis, illustrating how California’s tiki lounges and restaurants, including many in the Bay Area, inspired a global art and design movement.

"The Great California Road Trip 1962," a nostalgic look back at travel by car in California, highlights major roadside attractions, diners and restaurants plus iconic hotels and motels.

"Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces" features original works for sale to benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs.

Tickets are $40 for Napa Valley Museum members and $50 for non-members, including museum admission to all galleries, plus tastings and light bites. Aloha wear requested. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

Transcendence Theatre Company's 'Beat Goes On' opens June 16

The Transcendence Theatre Company in Kenwood kicks off its "Broadway Under the Stars" 2023 season with a music-filled journey through the past. The opening act, "The Beat Goes On," runs from June 16 to July 2 on the grounds of Belos Cavalos, according to a press release from the company.

Award-winning director and Transcendence veteran Susan Draus, known for her work on "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," will make her directorial debut with the company. The show pays homage to hit songs from the '60s, '70s and '80s. The production was initially set to debut in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Draus shared her enthusiasm for the musical revival, saying, "I am delighted that we get to open the season with a show that honors all the throwback hits that so many generations love and grew up listening to."

Additionally, Transcendence is set to host its inaugural Pride Night on July 1. Partnering with Sonoma County nonprofits Positive Images and Face to Face, the evening will offer the LGBTQIA+ community and allies a chance to experience Broadway under the stars.

Amy Miller, Transcendence Theatre Company’s artistic director, said, "The LGBTQIA+ community has always been a wonderful supporter of the arts here in Sonoma County, and we are happy to celebrate Pride at Transcendence by creating an environment that is affirming and enjoyable for all."

The evening will feature food from LGBTQIA+ owned and operated vendors such as Corner 103 and Noble Folk, signature cocktails, special pre-show performances, and more. A portion of all wine and beverage sales from the evening will go towards the participating nonprofits.

Transcendence Theatre Company holds performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, with a pre-show picnic commencing at 5 p.m., and the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Napa Porchfest looking for volunteers

Napa Porchfest is coming on July 30 to Old Town Napa, and the group is looking for volunteers.

Porchfest organizers said they are hoping to get 150 or more volunteers, both new and returning.

The announcement also detailed the commitment required from volunteers, asking for individuals willing to dedicate to a two-and-a-half hour shift to help orchestrate the event. While the tasks may vary, the passion for contributing to the community is the common thread that unites all volunteers.

As a token of appreciation, each volunteer will receive an exclusive orange "volunteer" T-shirt, a symbol of their invaluable contribution and a memento of their efforts in making the event a success.

Financial donations are also welcome and vital for the event's continuity. A fundraising page has been set up for individuals who wish to contribute monetarily to Napa Porchfest. Donations will be utilized to ensure the annual tradition thrives, offering memorable experiences for all attendees.

To volunteer or make a donation, visit the official Napa Porchfest website at napaporchfest.org/volunteer and the donation page at https://gofund.me/df529e02, respectively.

Día de la Familia coming July 16

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation is gearing up to host its 11th annual Día de la Familia on July 16, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., the group said in a release.

Día de la Familia primarily caters to the needs of local farmworking families by providing them with easy access to local resources. Over 50 community organizations from Napa County are set to participate in the event, providing complimentary services and fostering a sense of unity among community members.

Among the highlights are free OLE Health screenings, a complimentary taco lunch, and family activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing.

Jill Durfee, the event lead, stated, "Día de la Familia serves as a conduit for residents and community groups to connect. The resources are invaluable. We have enjoyed watching the event grow over the years!"

This year's event will feature an enriched cultural experience with performances from Los Lupeños de San José and the Ollin Anahuac Traditional Aztec Dance Group. Adding a local flavor to the festivities, Gabriela Fernandez and Nico De Luna, from KVON MegaMix, will also be joining the event.

For more information, visit farmworkerfoundation.org/dia-de-la-familia1.html

Opportunities to host a booth during the event are also available. For more information, please contact Durfee at jdurfee@farmworkerfoundation.org.