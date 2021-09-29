Napa Valley Art Notes: 'Finding Beauty After the Fire'

Nancy Willis' "Finding Beauty After the Fire, Commemorating the Glass Fire of 2020" is on view through Oct. 3 at the Nimbus Arts Studio 2, at 49 Main St., St. Helena. The gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m.

“My goal is to pay homage to the land, the wildlife lost, and help my community heal from the devastating Glass Fire of 2020," Willis wrote in a statement. "I want to create beauty from the devastation.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

"Even before I returned home after my third mandatory evacuation I was responding to the fires through my art practice," Willis continued. "I began going back into existing works and modifying them to reflect my current reality.

"While my home was saved by firefighters, much of my neighborhood remains a charred landscape filled with blackened trees. With support from an ACNV Adaptation Grant, I developed new work that tracks the devastation and renewal in the redwood grove across from my Deer Park home.

In December of 2020, she created "an intervention of lights, chandeliers and an altar in the forest to bring hope and light into the landscape. This led me to envision a larger public art project for my community."