Napa Valley Art Notes: It's No Joke: comedy for brain health

One Mind, a leading mental health organization that hosts an annual scientific symposium and music festival at Staglin Family Vineyard, has raised millions for breakthrough scientific research and is now launching its first comedy festival at the Uptown Theatre in Napa.

One Mind will present “It’s No Joke,” a comedy festival for brain health with Howie Mandel and guests Maria Bamford and Yamaneika Saunders on Sept. 23 at the Uptown.

Each of the comedians participating in the show has had experiences with mental illness, which they incorporate into their work, and each is making a special effort to appear for this inaugural evening of laughter for a cause that grows more timely by the day. All profits from the evening will go to furthering One Mind’s work.

Find more information and purchase tickets at www.uptowntheatrenapa.com.

di Rosa Days

Celebrate 25 years of art and nature at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art on Saturday, June 18, starting at noon. The festival for all ages includes art, music, food trucks and activities.

General admission is $35, $25 for members, $10 for kids and free for ages 5 and under. Ticket price includes access to all events and activities, galleries and two drink tickets. Tickets for kids include one drink. Buy tickets at dirosaart.org.

di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa; 707-226-5991

The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein at Jarvis

San Francisco’s Pocket Opera presents "The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein" in Jarvis Conservatory on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

The comic masterpiece from Jacques Offenbach is performed in an English translation by Pocket Opera’s founder and Offenbach specialist Donald Pippin.

Mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz portrays a military-mad duchess to life who falls in love with a handsome private (Chad Somers) who is suddenly promoted to general, confounding other officers and the soldier's true love as well as the duchess's suitor.

Bethanie Baeyen makes her Pocket Opera stage directing debut, and Frank Johnson (known to Jarvis audiences from "It’s a Grand Night for Singing") will direct and conduct the chamber orchestra. Violinist Yasushi Ogura is concertmaster of the Pocket ensemble.

Pocket Opera's return to Napa after several years' absence is part of their celebratory “return to live performance” 45th season, with four opera productions in venues throughout the Bay Area.

Tickets are $75, senior discount $69, student discount $29 (with ID). Tickets are available online at www.jarvisconservatory.com or by phone at 707-255-5445.

Summer concerts at Charles Krug

Blue Note Summer Sessions at Charles Krug Winery presents three performers this weekend.

Comedian Heather McDonald has two shows on Friday, June 17, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. McDonald's comedy and pop culture podcast, Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, is in its fifth year, and is coming up on its 500th episode with 60 million downloads.

On Saturday, June 18, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performs at 8 p.m. The popular contemporary swing revival band hails from Southern California.

Pianist, singer and composer Eliane Elias has one show on Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. Elias blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz and classical compositional skills.

Purchase tickets at www.ticketweb.com.