Nimbus Arts raises $700,000 at NIMBASH

Nimbus Arts raised over $700,000 during its 14th annual NIMBASH fundraiser, held at Charles Krug Winery on May 13, the nonprofit said in a release.

The event, which attracted more than 400 attendees, contributed to local artists, community art programs, and the group's ongoing operations. An additional $190,000 was secured for programs and community outreach activities, setting a new record for the fundraiser.

The St. Helena based organization's mission is provide employment and income for local artists. During the event 50% of art sale income went to artists in the community and beyond. Local artists also benefited through wages and commissions earned from the event's production.

NIMBASH, described as an "arty-party," offered attendees a range of interactive art activities, live music, a fashion show, farm-to-table food, wines, auctions, and an after-party. Themed "Camp NIMBASH," the event embraced the upcoming summer season with art activities like t-shirt screen printing, mosaic work, watercolor postcards, and archery led by local Boy Scouts from Troop #1.

Jamie Graff, co-founder and executive cirector of Nimbus Arts, praised the event for its capacity to reflect Napa Valley's generous community and artistic spirit.

The event also marked the debut of the NimBUS, a mobile art studio funded through grants and donations. Designed to expand Nimbus Arts' reach across Napa County, the NimBUS will bring art programs to public schools, parks, and community events throughout the summer.

Nimbus Arts' current collaboration with Mentis, Napa County's leading mental health resource, and its Teens Connect youth program, was also spotlighted during the event.

The initiative aims to harness the therapeutic benefits of group art-making, raising awareness of Mentis' services and creating a mosaic art installation. Nimbus Arts and Teens Connect will invite community members to contribute personal mosaic elements for the installation, symbolizing community stability, strength, balance, and harmony.

The event drew support from a number of sponsors, including 3.1 Phillip Lim, Charles Krug–Peter Mondavi Sr. Family Estate, Centric General Contractors, elysewalker, Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, Grassi & Associates, Tara Rudman, Diane B. Wilsey, Ciatti Company, Farella Braun + Martel, Grgich Hills Estate, Mendocino Grove, Storage Star, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services LLC, Martin Design, Melody Raye Flowers, Walker Construction, and several Fashion Show Enthusiasts.

Sing Napa Valley to host 'Sounds of the Sixties' concert

Sing Napa Valley will host "Sounds of the Sixties" on Sunday, June 11, the group stated in a release. The event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Gymnasium, located at 1333 Third St, directly opposite the Uptown Theatre, in Napa.

Following the success of their previous event, "Songs of the '50s," Sing Napa Valley's upcoming showcase promises an immersive journey through the eclectic sounds of the 1960s. From the soulful rhythm of Motown, the storytelling of folk and country music, to the revolutionary waves of psychedelic rock and surf music, attendees can expect a diverse range of performances.

Hosted by "Wolfman Shawn" Fitzpatrick of Radio Station KSNV, the concert will feature an impressive lineup of artists. Participants include Ellen Patterson, director and pianist, vocalist and guitarist Gordon Lustig, percussionist Edward Blue, and special guest vocalist Suzi Gilbert. Attendees will be treated to a mix of medleys, solos, and crowd-pleasing sing-alongs.

Adding to the atmosphere, an intermission will offer refreshments courtesy of Sweetie Pies, complete with prize drawings.

The event is open to the public with tickets priced at $30 per person. They can be purchased online at www.singnapavalley.org, by phone at 707-255-4662, or via mail by sending a check with ticket order details to Sing Napa Valley, PO Box 2774, Napa, CA 94558.

Guests are encouraged to don sixties-themed attire for the event, promising an authentic throwback to the era.

St. Helena resident publishes book

Eileen R. Tabios’ latest book, "Because I Love you, I Become War," has been released, the book's publisher stated in a release.

The book consists of poems and a section of poetry-related prose by the St. Helena resident.

Tabios has released over 70 collections of poetry, fiction, essays, and experimental biographies from publishers around the world. Her award-winning body of work includes invention of the hay(na)ku, a 21st century diasporic poetic form; the MDR Poetry Generator that can create poems

totaling theoretical infinity; the “Flooid” poetry form that’s rooted in a good deed; and a first poetry book, "Beyond Life Sentences," which received the Philippines’ National Book Award for Poetry.

Her latest book is available via Amazon, its publisher, Marsh Hawk Press, among other places.

Napa Valley Writers to host Paul Madonna

Napa Valley Writers, a local chapter of the California Writers Club, will host an event featuring renowned artist and best-selling author, Paul Madonna, on June 14, the group stated in a release.

Madonna's career includes creating the art series, "All Over Coffee," which enjoyed a twelve-year run in the San Francisco Chronicle. He has penned five mystery novels, among them the popular Emit Hopper Mystery Series.

His title, "Everything Is Its Own Reward," was distinguished as the best book by the 2011 NCBA Award. Madonna's creations, ranging from novels and cartoons to large-scale public murals, have garnered international recognition, with his pieces exhibited in prestigious venues such as the Oakland Museum of California, the William Blake Association in France, and the San Francisco International Airport.

This fall, readers can anticipate Madonna's upcoming mystery novel, "The Commissions," set in San Francisco, available in September. Madonna also co-founded therumpus.net, imparted drawing lessons at the University of San Francisco, and is a frequent speaker on the subject of creative practice.

The June event will also feature member reader Claudia Long. The gathering will take place at the Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, located at 1625 Salvador Ave. in Napa.

Admission is $5 for members, $7 for non-members, and free for students with valid ID. For further information, interested parties can contact lenorehirsch@att.net or visit napavalleywriters.online. The event is open to the public.