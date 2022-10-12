Napa Valley Art Notes: Spooks at di Rosa, artists at the library

Art in the Library

Caricaturist Greg Sumbardo is exhibiting his work during October at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. The reception and art talk is Friday, Oct.14, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required. Register at gregsumbardo.eventbrite.com.

Sumbardo’s interest in the art of cartooning began at a young age. He attended UC Davis and during his time there, he was a comic strip and political cartoonist for the school newspaper, “The Aggie.” He has worked at Six Flags as a cartoonist and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He has drawn at numerous events throughout the Sacramento/San Francisco area.

Trick-or-Treating at a Spooky di Rosa

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art will be serving up tricks and treats on Halloween weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., di Rosa will provide trick-or-treating, face painting, a Halloween photo booth, games, music and spooky elements throughout the upper portion of its campus. A costume contest takes place in the courtyard at 3 p.m. with awards to follow.

The trick-or-treating and haunted museum at di Rosa event is free with general admission ($20 for adults; $5 for guests 17 and younger). There's no charge for members. Families are encouraged to arrive early to picnic in di Rosa’s Olive Grove and enjoy the galleries.

Andrea Saenz, di Rosa’s deputy director and director of education, said, “Our team has had a blast coming up with ideas to make the Halloween event special this year. We see it as the beginning of a new tradition that will grow.”

'Playfest' at Upstage Napa Valley

UpStage Napa Valley's third “PlayFest” kicks off this weekend, presenting new short plays, from Oct. 14-30.

Performances are on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena.

General tickets are $30 a day or $75 for three nights, one for each weekend in the series. Students are $20 and group tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at the upstagenapavalley.org or at the door.

Tickets will also be available at the UpStage Napa Valley booth at the Hometown Harvest Festival on Oct. 15. Masks are appreciated. If requirements change, UpStage will comply with the current mandates.

Live in the Vineyard

Live in the Vineyard, presented by Visit Napa Valley, has added new artists and songwriters to their Pop/Hot AC event taking place Nov. 1-3.

Added to 15th anniversary event lineup are Bebe Rexha, Aloe Blacc, Sean Douglas, Leigh Nash (of Sixpence None The Richer), kenzie, Auti, Fritz Hager, Francisco Marti, New Hope Club, Rosa Linn and Sarah Reeves.

This year’s event will also feature performances by Alec Benjamin, Jax, JP Saxe, Benson Boone, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jake Wesley Rogers, Em Beihold, Ingrid Andress, AUGUST 08, Daisy The Great, Dora Jar, John K, Rhys Lewis, Chase Mitchell, The Moss, NYA, Audrey Nuna, O.N.E The Duo, Wyn Starks and hit songwriter Justin Tranter (“Believer”/Imagine Dragons, “Sorry”/Justin Bieber, “Cake By The Ocean”/DNCE).

Live in the Vineyard has also partnered with Sony Music Latin and will feature creators and artists representing many styles of Latin music, including Sony artists Reik, Kany García, Monsieur Periné, Debi Nova, Tiago Iorc, Gale, Nella, Arthur Hanlon, Luis Figueroa, Lupita Infante, Ir Sais, Andy Rivera, Kat & Alex and Ren Kai.

For more information, visit liveinthevineyard.com.