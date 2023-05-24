Summer Staged Reading Series opens June 9

Valley Players will be presenting 18 plays as part of the Summer Staged Reading Series, the group stated in a release.

The plays will be performed at CrossWalk Community Church on First Street in Napa, across six dates: June 9 and 10, July 7 and 8, and August 4 and 5. Evening performances start at 7 p.m., while matinee shows are scheduled for 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, Valley Players sent out a call for new play submissions for the summer lineup. After a comprehensive evaluation of over 100 submitted scripts, the selected plays for the Summer Staged Reading Series have been announced.

The chosen scripts originate from a range of U.S. and Canadian writers, including a strong contingent from the Bay Area. Notably, Napa's own Michael Waterson ("In the Cards"), Steve Boyett from Benicia ("Minutes of the Last Meeting at Chauvet Cave"), San Francisco's Susan Jackson (Taken), and Marsha Roberts from San Rafael ("The Way It Works") have plays featured.

The additional selected plays include "A Socially-Distanced Farce in One Act" by Jenna Jane, "Broken" by Steve Apostolina, "C is for Cupid" by John Mabey, "Discharge" by Lisa Quoresimo, "Eat Dessert First" by Dana Leslie Goldstein, "For The Love of a Good Man" by JS Jacklin, "The Gentle Life-Changing Magic of Burning it All Down to the Ground" by Heather Beasley, "The Grandparents Are Alright" by Samara Siskind, "Love and Pepperoni" by Megan Gooden, "The Lucky Ones" by Lia Romeo, "Miss Peddy & Grace and The Next Move" by William Ivor Fowkes, "Neighbor Jane" by Tina Esper, and "Trending" by Janet Lawler.

Staged readings are performances that forego costumes or set pieces, with actors reading their lines instead of memorizing them. They offer playwrights a unique opportunity to hear their words brought to life and, most crucially, to gather audience feedback. Each performance will include a short talk-back after the show, allowing the authors to refine and improve their scripts based on the audience's insights.

This eclectic series features a diverse range of genres, from comedy to drama, long to short. For more detailed information about the plays, visit the Valley Players website at valley-players.com.

Napa County Library announces summer reading program

Napa County Library announced its upcoming summer reading program, "All Together Now!" which begins on May 30, the library said in a release.

This program, free of charge, encourages reading, discovery of new books and materials, and participation in special events hosted by the library. Interested individuals can register at the American Canyon, Calistoga, Napa, or Yountville libraries, or online.

The Summer Library Adventure, a program specifically designed to foster a love for books, reading, and library resources, promises a diverse array of events, activities, and prizes to keep infants, children, teens, and adults engaged in reading throughout the summer. The program features:

- Self-paced reading for enjoyment.

- Prizes for those who clock in 20 hours of reading over the summer; hours spent listening to stories are also counted.

- A line-up of performances, musicians, storytime, and guided craft activities.

- Early literacy activities for families with infants.

Research indicates that children who read and engage their minds during the summer return to school in the fall better prepared to learn and succeed. A schedule detailing the various programs, activities, and storytimes will be made accessible online or at any Napa County Library.

This initiative is possible thanks to the generous support from the Friends of the Library in Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, and Yountville. For further information, visit www.napalibrary.org/sla or contact the Napa Main Library at 707-253-4241.

Auditions for Summer Summer Stroll

Napa Valley College, in partnership with Shakespeare Napa Valley and the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, is inviting performers to audition for the Shakespeare Summer Stroll, a unique site-integrated presentation slated for summer 2023. The auditions are scheduled for May 31, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Studio Theater.

The Summer Stroll presents a collection of scenes and monologues from some of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, set against the backdrop of exquisite works and outdoor spaces at di Rosa. The production team from the successful 2021 Stroll, which sold out completely to rave reviews, is being reunited under the direction of NVC Theater Arts instructor, Olivia Cowell.

Rehearsals for the production will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings in June and July, starting on June 13. All cast members must be at least 16 years of age and are required to enroll in the corresponding Napa Valley College Theater Arts course upon admission.

The performance dates are set for the evenings of July 26th through 30th at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, providing an enchanting setting for the plays.

For the auditions, participants are required to prepare a one- to two-minute video performing a Shakespeare monologue, sonnet, or excerpt from the Henry V prologue. The auditions are open to NVC students, alumni, community members, and professional actors, who are all encouraged to take part in this unique performance experience.

For any inquiries regarding the auditions, reach out to SNV Founder and Artistic Director Jennifer King at jking@napavalley.edu, or SNV Associate Artist Olivia Cowell at olivia.cowell@napavalley.edu.

Arts Council Napa Valley announces May and June winners

Arts Council Napa Valley announced the winners from its May and June Visual and Performing Arts Student of the Month initiative, the group stated in a relaese. A total of 24 students have been recognized during these months.

The ACNV SOM is an annual program that solicits nominations each month, concluding with a scholarship ceremony. The final round of nominations for the 2022/2023 academic year has been completed.

This year, ACNV received an unprecedented 160 nominations from visual and performing arts teachers at the college, high school, middle school, and elementary school levels throughout the county.

From these nominations, ACNV will select more than 20 students for the Student of the Year Scholarship. These students will be honored on June 7, at the Napa Valley Community College Performing Arts Center. Scholarships totaling over $12,000 will be granted at the ceremony.

Images of the SOM recipients' work can be found on the group's Facebook page. Donations can be made at ArtsCouncilNapaValley.Org/Donations.

The winners for May and June are as follows:

College Level Winners

Digital Art Award: Erik Martinez, Napa Valley Community College, Freshman

High School Level Winners

Visual Art Award (May Tie): Trinity Nystrom, New Tech High School, Senior

Visual Art Award (May Tie): Hex Aman, Oxbow School, Junior

Visual Art Award (June): Angelica Ochoa Alvarez, Valley Oak High School, Senior

Digital Art Award (May): Jamie Clary, New Tech High School, Sophomore

Digital Art Award (June): Khaya (Kai) Small, Vintage High School, Senio

3D Art Award: Melody Romero, American Canyon High School, Junior

Band & Orchestra Award: Levi Rubin, Vintage High School, Senior

Choir Award (May Tie): Kimberly Robinson, American Canyon High School, Senior

Choir Award (May Tie): Raquel Howle, Vintage High School, Senior

Choir Award (June): Michael Ang, American Canyon High School, Senior

Theater Acting Award (May Tie): Rhett Ryan, St. Helena High School, Junior

Theater Acting Award (May Tie): Charlie Hamilton, Napa High School, Junior

Theater Acting Award (June): Camden Gilgallon, (Cafeteria Kids Theater) Vintage High School, Sophomore

Dance Award (May): Hannah McDaniel, Napa High School, Senior

Dance Award (June): Vienne Lynch, Vintage High School, Senior

Middle & Elementary Level Winners

Visual Art Award (May): Abigail Johnson, St. John’s Lutheran, 8th Grade

Visual Art Award (June): Aubrey Emerson, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Band Award (May): Aidan Diaz, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Band Award (June): Sofia Gutierrez Molina, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Visual Art Award (May Tie): Rose Harrington, Vichy Elementary, 4th Grade

Visual Art Award (May Tie): Inez Dillon-Sculley, Vichy Elementary, 5th Grade

Visual Art Award (June): Gerardo Avina Zarate, Philips Magnet, 5th Grade

Visual 3D Art Award (May): April Gonzalez, Philips Magnet, 5th Grade