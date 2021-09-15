Napa Valley Art Notes: 'The Little Mermaid' at Luck Penny, Shoshana Bean at Broadway and Vine

From the award-winning team of "Soul Mate," this Chinese drama by Derek Tsang, stars Jackson Yee and Zhou Dongyu.

When it is time for the Chinese gaokao, a two-day national college entrance exam, the entire country comes to a standstill. For nearly 10 million high school students, this exam not only determines where and if they get to study but the fates of their entire families.

Like so many others, Nian has been single-mindedly preparing for the exam, cutting everything else out of her life. When she becomes the target of relentless bullying, fate brings her together with small-time criminal Bei and the two form a strong friendship. Before they can completely retreat into a world of their own, the two are dragged in the middle of a murder case of a teenage girl where they are the prime suspects.

It's a bleak picture of an oppressive society, in the guise of a gripping fairy-tale love story, exposing the dark world of bullying and societal pressures of achievement facing today’s youth.