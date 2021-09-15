Napa Valley Art Notes: 'The Little Mermaid' at Luck Penny, Shoshana Bean at Broadway and Vine

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” continues this weekend and next at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center.
Lucky Penny's first live production since the COVID pandemic shut down in-person performances, the production uses nine actors and puppets to tell the story based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale and the animated musical film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” with the music of Alan Mencken.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Tickets are on sale at the website www.luckypennynapa.com or over the phone by calling 707-266-6305. Email info@luckypennynapa.com with questions.
Patrons need to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. Face coverings are required inside the Community Arts Center, and other protocols are also in place. Generous donors have funded a high-tech air purifier now in use in the lobby and theater to increase safety. (Learn more at www.airocide.com)
Broadway and Vine presents Shoshana Bean
Broadway and Vine present Shoshana Bean on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Tre Posti in St. Helena.
Bean’s three solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth project, Spectrum, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.
She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless ﬁlms and television shows and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight and Michael Jackson.
She is a veteran of the Broadway stage, having made her debut in the original cast of "Hairspray." She starred as the ﬁrst replacement for Elphaba in "Wicked" and most recently as Jenna in "Waitress." She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of "Beaches."
Napa resident and Tony-Award nominated Broadway producer Jacob Langfelder presents Broadway & Vine.
Student concert tickets are $25. General concert tickets are $100. VIP reception and concert tickets are $150, and VIP reception, concert and dinner tickets are $300 Make reservations at www.broadwayandvine.org.
'Better Days' at Jarvis
Jarvis Conservatory's International Film Showcase presents a Chinese film, "Better Days," on Saturday, Sept. 18.
This dramatic thriller was the winner of 58 film awards and 76 nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best International Picture at the 2021 Academy Awards.
From the award-winning team of "Soul Mate," this Chinese drama by Derek Tsang, stars Jackson Yee and Zhou Dongyu.
When it is time for the Chinese gaokao, a two-day national college entrance exam, the entire country comes to a standstill. For nearly 10 million high school students, this exam not only determines where and if they get to study but the fates of their entire families.
Like so many others, Nian has been single-mindedly preparing for the exam, cutting everything else out of her life. When she becomes the target of relentless bullying, fate brings her together with small-time criminal Bei and the two form a strong friendship. Before they can completely retreat into a world of their own, the two are dragged in the middle of a murder case of a teenage girl where they are the prime suspects.
It's a bleak picture of an oppressive society, in the guise of a gripping fairy-tale love story, exposing the dark world of bullying and societal pressures of achievement facing today’s youth.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 707-255-5445.
Young poet needed for Napa County
Applications from teen writers, ages 13-18, are being accepted to be the first Napa County Youth Poet Laureate.
This is an annual position that will support young writers in the community who are committed to the literary arts, poetry and performance. The teen chosen will be an ambassador for poetry, promote literary arts, and serve to heighten the appreciation of poetry in all forms. This is the inaugural year of the program.
Applications are being accepted in English and Spanish. The deadline to apply is Oct. 8. Visit artscouncilnapavalley.submittable.com/submit for more information and to apply.