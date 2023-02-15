Broadway and Vine in Napa

Claybourne Elder, star of HBO’s "The Gilded Age," and most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award winning revival of "Company", will kick off a spring tour in Napa Valley on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Broadway and Vine.

The vineyard concert series intersects the best of Broadway with the best of wine country. Elder’s performance will be paired with a wine experience at Peju winery's Calmére Estate in the Carneros region.

A Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, Claybourne Elder is known for his performances on Broadway in "Sunday in the Park with George," "Torch Song," "Bonnie and Clyde," "Sondheim on Sondheim" at the Hollywood Bowl and as Pete O’Malley on "The Carrie Diaries."

Recently, Elder launched "City of Strangers," an initiative to make Broadway tickets more accessible, which has gained attention nationally.

Broadway and Vine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder ("Sea Wall"), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for local students and pre-professional performing artists.

Tickets for Elder's Napa Valley appearance are $95 and on sale now at broadwayandvine.org.

Art in the Library call for artists

Napa County Library invites Napa County artists to apply to a juried competition with award winners’ work displayed in the Napa Library from January through December 2024.

All two-dimensional work including photography, paintings, drawings, digital, mixed media, fabric art, chalk, ink, pastels, wax, graphite and printmaking can be entered for consideration. Exhibitions will be two months with an opening reception held in the first month of the exhibition on the second Friday of the month. Previous exhibitors must wait a minimum of three years from their exhibition date before applying again.

Deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested artists can also reference the library website for more information, countyofnapa.org/3292/Call-for-Art-in-the-Library-Exhibitors.

'It’s Broadway Today!'

Sing Napa Valle presents the salon performance "It’s Broadway Today!" on Sunday Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church Gym at at 1333 Third St., Napa. The program includes music from Broadway musicals, spanning from the 1940s through the 2020s.

Featured performers include Mary Ellen Ziegler, Karen Scriven, Toni Chiapetta, Ben Covone, Chad Williams, Karen Brocker, Bright Eastman, Karen Frost, Eva Facey, Ainsley McNicoll and Ingrid McNicoll, among others. Pianist Ellen Patterson will accompany the soloists and ensembles.

Tickets are $25 and can be obtained online at singnapavalley.org; by texting Napa to 41444; by mail (Sing Napa Valley, PO Box 2774, Napa 94558); or at the door the day of the concert.

Proceeds benefit Sing Napa Valley, an auditioned intergenerational community chorus that was founded in 1963 as Napa Valley Choral Society.

The T Sisters in Yountville

The Oakland-based T Sisters are on the brink of recording their first album of songs for kids and families, and they're coming to Yountville for a trial run on Sunday, Feb. 19 with performances at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center.

Tickets are available at eandmpresents.org.

The Tietjens, Erika and twins Rachel and Chloe, have toured for more than a decade, performing musical selections spanning original tunes and covers, from pop to country to Americana.

In this family-friendly show from E&M Presents, audiences will be invited to sing along and shake their free tambourine to the beats.

For more information, email evywar@gmail.com or call 707-501-8567.

Carrie Underwood will headline Festival NV Gala

Grammy award-winning country singer Carrie Underwood will headline Festival Napa Valley's Arts for All Gala at Oakville’s Nickel & Nickel Winery on Sunday, July 16.

Held on opening weekend of Festival Napa Valley’s summer season, the Arts for All Gala is a fundraiser that supports access to performances, public school arts education programs and scholarships for students and emerging musicians.

Underwood has sold more than 66 million records worldwide. She has won more than 100 major awards including eight Grammy awards, 16 ACM Awards, 25 CMT Music Awards, seven CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

Chef Charlie Palmer will oversee a multicourse dinner paired with wines from the Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel, and John Curley will lead an auction of travel, wine and performing arts experiences.

Reservations are available for Passport and Opening Weekend Patron Pass holders, and table sponsorships may be secured now. A limited number of individual passes will be available beginning March 15 for $2,500 each. Bookings may be made at festivalnapavalley.org/calendar/2023-arts-for-all-gala/ or by calling 707-927-3874.

