Napa Valley artist Michael Roche — Beyond Renaissance Man

Every day after school Michael and Rodrick headed straight to their grandparents’ house. There they completed hours of homework and ate dinner with family members.

“My grandmother was a retired teacher,” Roche said. “Between her and my mother, there was no skipping out of homework. There was an unwritten expectation that we’d go to college and go on to have a positive impact on society.”

Before her passing in 1999, Roche’s mother had worked as the director of housing and development in the city of Berkeley, then in Washington, D.C., as deputy assistant secretary of public housing within the Carter administration. After that, she was the chief of staff for the speaker of the assembly at the time, Willie Brown Jr.

Roche said the adults in his life had planted a seed that each child in the family was capable of and then set about nourishing and expecting that seed to grow. He attributes at least some of the reason for his broad array of interests to the fact that he was always encouraged to explore.

“We were always taught that we belonged in the room,” he said, “that we were free to explore our interests, including art.”

Hidden from view