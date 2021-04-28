Napa Valley artists create a PopUp Art Show

John Comisky, winner of the 2020 Smithsonian Natural World photograph of the year contest, will be in the PopUp show. His winning photograph, “Whale Tail,” along with many of his other photos can be seen at Jessel Gallery during the show.

"It's great to be partnering with Jessel Gallery and nine other artists from the Art Association at the Atlas Peak location. The event will also include several other venues with a wide variety of great art," Comisky said. “It is the first PopUp we've done in months, and it will really be like a mini–Open Studios.”

Emily Freiman, past president of AANV and now vice president, will have her acrylic and oil originals plus prints and cards at the show. In addition, Freiman will also have her applied arts items for sale that include her artwork on silk scarves and eye pillows.

“We like to do these one-day shows,” said Freiman, who is showing her work at the Behrens Street Art Center.

Ceramic artist Emil Yanos, who is showing his art at the Yountville Community Center will bring tabletop sculptures and small bowls to the art show. In addition to his ceramic work, he will have scarves with close-up images of his work that reveal the texture of his ceramics.