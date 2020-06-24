Napa Valley Artists in Residence: Caitlin Dukes and her father, David

“I really enjoy making art. My mom taught preschool for many years and loved to paint with oils and knit and crochet beautiful afghans,” he said. “She passed it along to me and I, along with my mom, passed it along to Caitlin and her brother Josh.”

In a family immersed in art and music Duke said his daughter stands out.

“Caitlin was always exposed to art. Early on, her talent started to show. The detail in her animals was stunning. She was in the second class at the Oxbow School,” Duke said.

The Oxbow School is a private single-semester arts school for high school juniors and seniors in Napa that was co-founded by Robert and Margrit Mondavi and Ann Hatch. Its mission is to strengthen students’ abilities in creative and critical inquiry by combining rigorous studio art practice with innovative academics.

“Caitlin got in because of her self-portrait,” he said. “It was very detailed, like she likes to do. That year, she was one of three local students given scholarships to Oxbow. The students were from all over. Her best friend there was from New York.”

Much of the activity in Dukes’ life, formerly filled with rehearsing and performing music, has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.