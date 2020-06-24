Napa Valley Artists in Residence: Caitlin Dukes and her father, David

Caitlin Dukes, whose realistic portraits are stunningly detailed, has always enjoyed drawing faces – especially of people in their later years. This week, she is drawing a portrait of her grandmother, Patricia Zunino, who passed away last May.
“My grandmother was a very kind and loving soul, who held a rare and deep compassion for everyone. She was also very artistic and taught me many things in the art world and beyond,” said Dukes, who grew up in Napa.
Besides introducing her to the world of art, Dukes’ grandmother, a landscape painter, taught her granddaughter how to garden, sew and crochet.
How has the threat of COVID-19 impacted her life?
“Sheltering in place has been difficult for me at times,” she said. “ I miss my family a lot.”
Being away from her job at Azzuro Pizzeria e Enoteca has given her time to spend doing things she hasn’t always found time for in the past.
“I am fortunate to not live alone,” she said.
Dukes lives with Joel Rodriguez, her life partner of 15 years, and his son, Dakota, and their two dogs and a cat. She has been spending most of her sheltering-at-home time in the garden, playing with her dogs, cleaning and cooking as well as doing artwork.
“Sheltering at home has impacted my artwork in that I tend to start one project and then the next day want to start another project,” Duke said. “This has resulted in many new projects but few of them are finished. Some days I draw or sketch, some days I sew or crochet.”
Growing up in a family that appreciated and encouraged her art, Dukes has always been drawn to portrait art. She enjoys drawing people and said she has had the “privilege of drawing portraits for family and friends of their loved ones and also their pets.”
“I really enjoy capturing the emotion in the photograph they give me and reflecting that into my art,” she said.
In her portrait of an African father and his young child, Dukes has captured the deep love and connection between them.
Somehow, her portraits appear more accurate than even the highest-resolution photograph because she is painstaking with details in her work. Portraits of older men, such as singer Willie Nelson, reveal every wrinkle and wisp of facial hair.
Dukes grew up in a home filled with art and musical instruments that were all used, and music continues to be a part of her life.
Under the name “21 Gun Saloon,” a local musical group that included Rodriguez and a few friends, she played stand-up bass at Napa Porchfest, Downtown Joe’s and other venues for a few years.
Dukes has a compassionate and loyal nature and often uses her artistic talent to draw attention the people who tend to go unnoticed.
She has been feeling an increasing desire to celebrate and honor older people through her artwork.
“I think drawing my grandmother has inspired me to want to look further into that realm of portrait art, she said. “I would love to draw people in my community above a certain age or people that are often overlooked and tell their story through my artwork.
“Moving forward, I will be donating a portion of my sales to a variety of organizations such as the National Lawyers Guild- San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, the Black Organizing Project, and Californians for Justice, which are all fighting for racial and social justice and equality for all,” she said. “Black Lives Matter.”
Duke’s father, Dave Dukes, is also a visual artist and musician.
To see more of Duke’s portraits, go to www.cmdportraits.com
Her email is cmdportraits@gmail.com
Dave Dukes
Dave Dukes, a retired adaptive physical education teacher, is known as a musician who has performed locally in the Davies Dukes Band, for 15 years. He is also a lifelong visual artist.
“I really enjoy making art. My mom taught preschool for many years and loved to paint with oils and knit and crochet beautiful afghans,” he said. “She passed it along to me and I, along with my mom, passed it along to Caitlin and her brother Josh.”
In a family immersed in art and music Duke said his daughter stands out.
“Caitlin was always exposed to art. Early on, her talent started to show. The detail in her animals was stunning. She was in the second class at the Oxbow School,” Duke said.
The Oxbow School is a private single-semester arts school for high school juniors and seniors in Napa that was co-founded by Robert and Margrit Mondavi and Ann Hatch. Its mission is to strengthen students’ abilities in creative and critical inquiry by combining rigorous studio art practice with innovative academics.
“Caitlin got in because of her self-portrait,” he said. “It was very detailed, like she likes to do. That year, she was one of three local students given scholarships to Oxbow. The students were from all over. Her best friend there was from New York.”
Much of the activity in Dukes’ life, formerly filled with rehearsing and performing music, has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being in “the vulnerable age category,” Duke said that he and his wife have been cautious about going anywhere during this time.
“I always wear a mask and wash hands a lot,” he said. “I have spent more time drawing and also playing the guitar and singing.”
He has been doing some pen and ink sketches of houses and barns.
“I think I’ve been spending so much time in and around my house that I might as well focus on that,” he said, laughing.
The new direction Dukes wants to go in art is ceramics and throwing pots.
“I’ve taken my potter’s wheel back from Caitlin and hope to start using it again,” he said.
COVID-19 has temporarily stopped performances of the “Davies Dukes Band,” which Dukes and his friend. Bruce Davies. started 15 years ago. However, the five-member band has upcoming performances scheduled at Compadres and Priest Ranch tasting room in August and September.
In October, they will perform at the Soroptimist Lobster Feed at St. John’s Hall, which is open to the public.
The band plays an eclectic blend of rock, blues, jazz and country rock tunes from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Dave Dukes and Bruce Davies provide guitar and vocals for the “Davies Dukes Band,” Susie Conwell does keyboard and vocals, Hugh Conwell plays bass and Brandon Orta plays drums and percussion.
The birth of the “Davies Dukes Band” originated with Dukes and Davies playing guitar and singing as a duo.
“There’s an interesting story behind us meeting each other,” Dukes said.
The story begins when Dukes and two of his friends each bought 10 acres that were adjacent to each other on top of Soda Canyon Road.
Dukes built a home and lived in it with his family for three years before the Atlas Peak fire burned it along “with about 60 other homes.”
“June 22, 1981 – I’ll ever forget the fire,” Dukes said.
Fast-forward six months. Dukes’ home had been rebuilt, and he needed a painter.
“Bruce came up and gave me a bid for painting,” Dukes said. “He was a contractor.”
While the house was being repainted, Dukes and Davies became friends over their mutual love of music.
“I play rhythm and finger pick, Bruce is lead guitar,” Dukes said. “I’m lead singer. Of course, there’s not much happening in music now.”
When the time is right, Dukes will enjoy performing with the band again, but what he is looking forward to the most is going out to dinner with his children—Josh and Caitlin—and also having “a getaway” to Bodega Bay or Carmel with his wife, Gloria.
“I think sheltering in place has really helped people to value their families and realize how important essential workers are to our health and happiness,” he said.
