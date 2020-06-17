Napa Valley Artists in Residence: Joshua Murillo, art meets physics in Napa Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joshua Murillo finished a gigantic commissioned mural last week that can be seen at the car wash at Jefferson Street and Imola Avenue.

In addition to working with acrylics for his murals, Murillo uses oil paint, chalk and pastel, charcoal, graphite and ink for a wide range of subjects, including portraits, landscapes and nature, street painting, plus astronomical art and abstract particles and waves.

The artist is also a physicist who has been teaching at Napa Valley College for the last two semesters.

“For some reason, it seems like I’ve been more productive artistically during these times than I had been before all this (COVID-19 pandemic) started,” Murillo said during a phone interview Saturday, the day of his 33rd birthday.

“I’m not totally sure why, but I think it has a lot to do with how soothing the process of making artwork can be,” he said. “Sure, it generally takes a lot of patience and can be both physically and mentally taxing, but it’s also like a meditative activity for me.”

“I think I may have gravitated back to making more artwork partly as a way to ease my mind,” he added.

The threat of spreading COVID-19 has caused major changes with Murillo’s “day job” of teaching college physics.