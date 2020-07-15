Napa Valley Artists in Residence: Molly Corbett, letting the painting guide her

The paintings she is working on now have evolved without the grids and circles. These paintings have begun more spontaneously, but she is “still building up many, many layers and colors.”

Her goal is to reveal the “exciting painting beneath the surface.” Her biggest challenge in doing this, she said, is to pull the whole piece together as a cohesive work with so many elements at work.

At the beginning of the shelter in place, Corbett painted every day, taking advantage of the long days with “great sunlight” coming into her studio.

“Then I got sidetracked with the cleaning and the purging bug – like a lot of people,” she said, laughing.

When the shelter-in-place mandate began, Corbett said she felt restless. Not going to the gym to work out was hard for her, so she replaced her former exercise routine with walking.

Corbett and her husband, Skip Kruse, have been taking daily two-mile walks along an old county road that serves as an extension of their driveway. Their three cats join them on these walks.

“The cats love it and come running when it’s time to go. They stop to smell things and climb trees,” Corbett said. “It’s so nice to be able to stop and really enjoy the beauty of where we live.”