Over the next two weekends art lovers throughout Napa Valley will be on the move. They’ll be seeking out creative spaces where they can meet artists, watch demonstrations and buy local art right from the source.
The 32nd annual Open Studios Napa Valley provides an opportunity to step into the world of artists from Napa to Calistoga. It runs from Sept. 21-22 and Sept. 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open to the public, this event is a free, self-guided art discovery tour that showcases the talents of artists in painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, glass, fiber, printmaking, jewelry design, sculpture, furniture, wood and leather, and mixed media.
The 54 participating artists in 35 studio locations look forward to talking to visitors about their work and sharing how and why they do what they do.
Finding the art studios, that are sometimes tucked away in hidden places, is part of the fun of this once-a-year art experience.
Now, it will be easier than ever to find your favorite artists as well as discover new artists. Besides the Open Studios Napa Valley Artists Directory & Map catalogs that have guided visitors to the studios of their choice in the past, the directories and maps can be downloaded by going to openstudionapavalley.com.
This year—for the first time – there is also a phone app.
Joshua Murillo created the app for Open Studios, according to Lis MacDonald, chairperson for the 2019 Open Studios steering committee.
MacDonald said that smartphone users can go to their Apple Apps store to search for Open Studios Napa Valley. Those with an Android device can go to their Google Play store to search for Open Studios Napa Valley. It is a free app to download for maps, times and directions.
“This app is an adjunct of our catalog for people unable to find a print copy of the catalog,” MacDonald said.
“We’re looking forward to a fun and fulfilling event,” said Janis Adams, Art Association Napa Valley board of directors for 2018-2019 vice president.
Adams, a kiln-formed glass artist, will be exhibiting at 955 Chelebrooke Court in Napa with three other artists: ceramics artist, Trish Danby; jewelry artist, Sherri Gallagher; and painter, Frank Trozzo.
MacDonald, a water media artist, will be exhibiting at 2394 Big Ranch Road with clay artist Karen Winograde; Bob Saxby, a turned and sculpted wooden household items artist; and wood and leather artist Gerda Shupe. They will be giving demonstrations.
Upvalley, three artists will be giving demonstrations at Calistoga Art Center. The trio include acrylics artist Jennifer Deutsch; glass artist Krista Flood; and acrylic painting and mixed media artist Karen Lynn Ingalls.
Ingalls’ painting “Vineyard by a Pond,” is on the cover of this year’s Open Studios catalog.
“I was honored when I learned that my painting was chosen for the cover of this year’s catalog. To have created the painting representing Open Studios artists this year, chosen by fellow artists, means a lot to me,” said Ingalls.
“I’ve known my colleagues, Jennifer and Krista, for quite a few years now through our connections with the Calistoga Art Center,” Ingalls said. “I love what they both do, and I love the sense of color each of them has.”
“The three of us will each be giving demonstrations. Jennifer and I will have acrylic paintings in progress, and Krista is bringing a small glass kiln so visitors can watch and learn about the process of fusing, shaping glass, and using the molds she creates,” Ingalls added. “I’m looking forward to seeing that, too.”
Ingalls, best known for her colored landscape paintings of rural California, is a California credentialed art teacher. Her artwork, including paintings, drawings, collages, and life-sized painted sculptures, has been shown and collected on both coasts as well as “a few places in between.”
When she lost her art studio in the Tubbs Fire, Ingalls created new paintings with the ashes of the old ones. She has been involved with many community-based art projects.
Throwing her talent and her energy into these projects, she pulls as many people as possible into them. The Grateful Hearts Project, creating heart-themed artwork to thank first-responders and organizations that helped Calistoga during and after the fires has been her most recent.
Each studio location will have the artist directory and maps catalog to pass out to visitors. These can also be found at Art Gallery Napa Valley, 1307 First St., Jessel Gallery 1019 Atlas Peak Road, and at other select locations in Napa.
By browsing through the catalog, art lovers, art collectors and those who are just curious can make informed choices about which studios they want to visit. These directories indicate which artists will be giving demonstrations and whether their studios are handicapped accessible and open if it is raining.
The event is a collaborative effort by the participating artists of Art Association Napa Valley. The Art Association Napa Valley is a private, nonprofit arts organization.
The program has endured for over three decades because local artists believe in the importance and value of opening their studios to visitors, officials said.
Volunteers have contributed hundreds of hours and sponsors have contributed financial support to ensure Open Studios Napa Valley continues.
In gratitude for the support they receive, the art association contributes a portion of revenues to local high school and junior college scholarships.