Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra salutes spring

The new Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra will feature Violet Grgich on harpsichord at its Spring Concert on Sunday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.

Grgich and the orchestra will play Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto #3 and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins. The four violin soloists will be Matthew Vincent, Cody Alves, Kyle Croft, and Mark Hodgson.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Cellist Tess Van Wagner will also be featured. The program will include Dvorak’s Serenade, Op. 22, and Jenkins’ Palladio. It will open with the Ukrainian National Anthem.

Grgich, president and CEO of Grgich Hills Winery, received her master of music degree from the Indiana University School of Music and has performed with Jeffrey Thomas, the Hilliard Ensemble, and the Indiana University Baroque Orchestra. She plays multiple Baroque instruments as well as the accordion. On the blending of her two careers of winemaking and music, she says, “ Wine and music bring people together and make them happy, which makes my job extraordinarily fulfilling.”

The orchestra is composed of 21 professional, semi-professional and experienced amateur string players. It is led by the concertmaster Matthew Vincent, who plays and guides the orchestra in its interpretation and dynamics.

Vincent is well known in the Bay Area, having performed with orchestras such as the Oakland and Sacramento Philharmonic, as well as with chamber music ensembles, and as a soloist.

The orchestra was founded by Lora Levin., assistant concertmaster. A well known Napa violinist and teacher, she played for many years in the Napa Symphony and in Symphony Napa Valley, as well as in many other orchestras and chamber music ensembles.

President of the board of directors and long time performer and teacher on both violin and viola is Napan Claire Burke. Board treasurer and associate principal second violinist is Napa’s Gerhard Haas, and board secretary is violinist Lois Decius, who played in the Napa Symphony for many years.

Thanks to a grant from the Gasser Foundation and contributions from the community members, the orchestra is able to obtain sheet music, pay for venues and give small honoraria to the professional section leaders. The orchestra is managed by volunteers from the community.

The April 10 concert is free to the public but donations are appreciated. The orchestra is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organizations, so all donations are tax deductible. Visit the website, napavalleychamberorchestra.com for more information.