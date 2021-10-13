Napa Valley College announces 'a safe and fun return to performing arts"

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts will present a season of five in-person performances this fall including productions of “All Together Now,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Elf Jr.,” as well as college choral and jazz ensemble concerts.

"This fall season is all about a safe and fun return for performing arts,” said NVC Performing Arts professor and artistic director Jennifer King. “We will limit ticket sales for our main theater productions and music performances in order to allow for social distancing. We are also inaugurating a new outdoor courtyard theater for some of our performances.”

The first show of the fall season is “All Together Now," a global event celebrating local theater, directed and choreographed by NVC Theater instructor Olivia Cowell.

Featuring beloved songs from contemporary and golden age Broadway musicals such as “Pure Imagination” from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Spread Love Around” from “Sister Act” and “Take a Chance on Me” from “Mama Mia,” the show will be presented live in the Performing Arts Center main theater as well as live streamed on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.