Napa Valley College, Cafeteria Kids Theater present ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Take a moment to sympathize with Gabe DuBois.
One night you’re a famous Belgian detective, the next night you’re a talking French candlestick — and during the day, you’re a high school senior from California.
Such is the life of a teenage thespian. Fresh off his performance last weekend as Hercule Poirot in St. Helena High School Drama’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” DuBois is playing Lumière in “Beauty and the Beast,” a co-production of Napa Valley College Performing Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theater running Nov. 4-13 at NVC's main campus in Napa.
“It’s been insane,” DuBois said as he described his schedule. “On Monday, I came (to Napa) for a rehearsal. I’d been reviewing my lines for the other show on top of all my other homework, and my brain was so tired. I fell to the floor laughing deliriously for a whole minute after I messed up a scene. Then I had to drive back (to St. Helena) for a two-hour rehearsal.”
For the sake of his sanity, he plays Poirot and Lumière with the same French accent. (Poirot’s technically Belgian, but “close enough,” DuBois said.) Accents are nothing new to the young actor, who played a Russian mobster in 2019’s “Matilda.”
DuBois and other Upvalley and Lake County cast members of “Beauty and the Beast” talked about the production during a recent rehearsal.
“It’s a perfect blend of comedy and romance,” said St. Helena High School senior April Shaw, who plays Belle, the smart and vivacious young beauty who falls for The Beast.
Shaw has played lead roles before, but this is “the most intense” given the scale of the production. Reciting her lines in time with the music presents a challenge. And then there’s the physical feat of running around in elaborate dresses for two hours, appearing in every scene except three.
“There’s a lot of pressure, but the pressure is what makes it fun,” said Shaw, who just finished co-directing “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Playing an asylum keeper and several bit parts has been a thrill for St. Helena’s Billy Stice. He said he couldn’t identify one scene or song as his favorite “because this show’s been my favorite since I was a kid, and I love the entire thing.”
Lucia Spezza, who’s part of the ensemble, said she loves the directors — Aimée Guillot and Olivia Cowell — and “the atmosphere around here.”
“It’s really open, and you get to be yourself,” said Spezza, who’s been performing since the age of 6.
Her sister, Vienna Spezza, plays a member of Gaston’s fan club, a group of young ladies who fawn over the vain egomaniac as if he’s worthy of adoration (spoiler: he’s not).
Like the rest of the cast, she enjoys the opportunity to do something creative with her friends.
“We get to act totally ridiculous together and be as obnoxious as we possibly can,” she said of her character and the rest of Gaston’s fans.
Noah DuBois, Gabe’s brother, plays a prince in the opening scene and performs as part of the ensemble for the rest of the show. The prince’s role is brief, but it marks the first time DuBois has played an adult character after years of playing kids — including Michael Banks in 2018’s “Mary Poppins.”
Zaynab Bin Yunus of Angwin said she feels confident because this is her second big musical with Cafeteria Kids Theater.
“Plus, I’ve got a lot of friends, so if something goes wrong, I’ll always have them,” she said.
"Beauty and the Beast" runs Nov. 4-13 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221) in Napa. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets ($25 general, $20 for students and seniors, and $15 for kids 12 and under) are available at performingartsnapavalley.org.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.