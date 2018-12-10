Napa Valley College Performing Theater Arts Department will partner with Cafeteria Kids Theater for their fall 2019 musical production, "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical."
Matilda is a girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. The Royal Shakespeare Company's Tony Award-winning "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical," revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.
With the book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards. As with previous productions and the fall 2018 production of "Mary Poppins," the cast of "Matilda The Musical" will include Napa Valley College students actors performing alongside students from Cafeteria Kids Theater students.
“This is quite a coup for us to be able to present the Napa Valley North Bay Premiere of Matilda,” said Jennifer King, program coordinator/artistic director. “With Cafeteria Kids Theater as a partner, we are able to create a culture of theater lovers starting at a very young age and help to nurture that into adulthood and beyond through this kind of programming.”
Directors of Cafeteria Kids Theater, Aimée Guillot and Olivia Cowell, said they have been waiting for years to present Matilda the Musical. According to Guillot, “As soon as the rights became available we jumped on them. Our experience with actors, professional artists and staff from Napa Valley College Performing Theater Arts Department has shaped our students creative experience in transformative ways that will last for years to come.”
Cowell and Guillot, adjunct faculty in the theater department at Napa Valley College, will co-direct, with musical direction by Vivian McLaughlin. College professional staff and faculty will be collaborating as part of the design and production team.
Information about auditions for can be found at www.theaternapavalley.edu. Youth and teen actors will audition through Cafeteria Kids Theater in August of 2019, information on how to to reserve an audition time slot can be found at www.cafeteriakidstheater.org
Roald Dahl’s Matilda is produced in special arrangement with Music Theater International, Inc.