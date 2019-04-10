Napa Valley College celebrates National Poetry Month throughout April 2019 with a special display in the McCarthy Library and a poetry reading on April 30.
The Academy of American Poets created National Poetry Month in 1996.
An inspirational display in the McCarthy Library will showcase the college’s collections and a Poetry LibGuide will be distributed throughout the month. National Poetry Month will culminate with a special poetry reading on Tuesday, April 30 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the McCarthy Library Community Room 1731.
Participating poets include Iris Jamahl Dunkle, Gary Silva and Kathleen Winter.
Dunkle was Sonoma County’s 2017-2018 poet laureate. She teaches at Napa Valley College and is the poetry director of the Napa Valley Writers' Conference, which takes place at the college’s upper valley campus in St. Helena July 28-Aug. 2.
Silva was Napa County’s 2008-2010 poet laureate. He completed his M.A. in literature and poetry writing at CSU, Fresno and his M.F.A. in poetry writing at UC Irvine. Silva taught at Napa Valley College from 1990 until he retired in 2008.
Winter is the author of two poetry collections, “Nostalgia for the Criminal Past” and “I Will Not Kick My Friends.” Winter teaches at Napa Valley College, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State.