The Viva Mariachi Festival this week at Napa Valley College presents mariachi-related educational and cultural event to promote the rich heritage and cultural traditions of Mexico through performances by high school and college ensembles.
It begins with a free concert by Mariachi Huenachi from Wenatchee High School in Wenatchee, Washington, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at at St. Helena Elementary School Auditorium. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Viva Mariachi Workshops will take place at Napa Valley College’s main campus in Napa from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.
Student musicians and music directors Jeff Nevin and Ramon Rivera will lead workshops and offer classes in mariachi music and history.
A free community concert concludes that day from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
The concert is sold out but it’s possible to sign up for a wait list at www.eventbrite.com/e/viva-mariachi-concert-tickets-53700145581.