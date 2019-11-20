Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic “H.M.S. Pinafore” as a vocal concert on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Main Theater.
The performance marks the debut of Dr. Christina Howell as conductor of the college chorale.
Orchestrated by Steven Dziekonski, “H.M.S. Pinafore,” also known as “The Lass That Loved a Sailor,” is an operatic comedy with humor focusing on love between members of different social classes and lampoons the British class system in general.
“As a new faculty member at Napa Valley College, I’m excited to present this music version of H.M.S. Pinafore,” said Howell. “Our choral program provides a unique opportunity for both students and community members to work alongside seasoned professionals through concerts such as this.”
The Pinafore cast and chorale are made up of NVC music majors and Napa residents working alongside professional guest vocalists. NVC staff and faculty Jose Sanchez and Jennifer King will also appear in the concert, Sanchez in the roles of Ralph Rackstraw, an Able Seaman and King as narrator.
Guest artists include: F. Lawrence Ewing, Michael Grammer, William O’Neill, Tabitha Lewis, and Suzi Gilbert and featured student soloists are Justin Canas, tenor and Melody Neal, soprano. Students Bryson Chaudhary, clarinet and Andrea Gutierrez, flute will play in the orchestra.
The concert is offered as a pay-what-you-can donation performance. Donations can be made online at PerformingArtsNapaValley.org or at the door.
On Nov. 24 at 3 p.m., the NVC Wind Ensemble, featuring the Generation Gap Big Band, will perform in the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Main Theater with a concert of big dance band swing jazz music. Conducted by Harry Cadelago, the evening will include a variety of uplifting music styles and eras.
The concert also is pay-what-you-can, and donations can be made online at PerformingArtsNapaValley.org or at the door.