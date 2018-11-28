The Napa Valley College Orchestra, under the direction of Harry Cadelago, presents its fall concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, in the NVC Performing Arts Center. Admission is free, but donations are requested.
The concert will include Haydn’s Symphony No. 100 as well as Mozart’s "Concerto in B flat for Bassoon."
Napa High School Orchestra, under the direction of student leaders, Mike Riendeau and Alan Parks, will join the NVC Orchestra in performing "La Gazza Ladra," an opera overture by Rossini, as well as "A Christmas Festival" by Leroy Anderson.
Main Theater at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center is at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway Napa. For more information, call 256-7500 or visit www.musicnapavalley.org.