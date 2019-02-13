Artist Lamia Khorshid will present a talk on her work at Napa Valley College’s quarterly public lecture series, PhotoEye@NVC, on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is free and open to the public and will take place at Napa Valley College in Room 3706 in Napa.
Lamia Khorshid is an Egyptian-born artist, educated in the U.S, who lives in San Diego and spends summers in her adopted country of Italy. An active exhibiting artist working in photography and video, Khorshid is exhibited nationally and internationally, with solo shows in San Diego in 2017 and Florence, Italy in 2013.
She holds a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Miami and teaches at MiraCosta College and Southwestern College in San Diego. In her work, Khorshid is interested in how the building environment and place connect to home, country, religion and history.
PhotoEye@NVC is a quarterly photo lecture series organized by the Napa Valley College Photography Department featuring in-person presentations by noted photographers and other contemporary image makers in which they are invited to share their ideas and artistic practices with students and the general public. The lecture series is produced with support from the Janice E. & Bernard Charlup Photography Endowment of the Napa Valley College Foundation.