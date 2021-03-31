Napa Valley College's 'A Chorus Line' goes online

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts presents a reimagined, virtual production of “A Chorus Line” on Friday, April 9, 1 at 7 p.m.

The ground-breaking musical grew out of an idea of Michael Bennett, an American musical theatre director, writer, choreographer, and dancer, who n 1974, gathered a group of 22 dancers together, asking them to tell him their stories. “I don’t know if anything will come of it,” he told them, according to a documentary, “Every Little Step.” I think we’re all pretty interesting. Maybe there’s a story in it. Somewhere.”

“A Chorus Line” opened on Broadway in July 25, 1975, directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, with and featuring one block-buster song after another from Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban. Set on the bare stage of a Broadway theater, the musical is centered on 17 dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. They each, in turn, tell stories, what shaped their lives and why they become dancers.