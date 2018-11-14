The 8th annual Napa Valley Film Festival announced this year’s juried and audience award winners at the Uptown Theatre in Napa last Saturday.
The festival, held from Nov. 7-11, screened 100 films, including the 18 in NVFF’s core competition categories, throughout the 10 screening venues located around the vlley.
Each of the festival winners received a large wine bottle from one of the festival’s Vintner Circle winery partners. The two winners of the 18 films that vied for the title of Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature, as determined by the respective juries, were awarded $10,000, presented by Meadowood Napa Valley.
“I was most impressed by the array of topics and compelling and courageous film subjects included in this year’s festival,” said juror Amy Shatsky, series producer of PBS’s Independent Lens.
Juror Alexandre Philippe, filmmaker and creative director of Exhibit A Pictures, said, “Having served on multiple juries throughout the world, serving on the documentary jury at NVFF was unequivocally one of the most pleasant and enriching experiences of my year.”
Directors of the narrative and documentary films in competition participated in NVFF’s Artists-in-Residence Program at Meadowood Napa Valley. The residency included classes with industry leaders and networking opportunities with their peers and festival patrons.
The full list of juried awards is below:
-- Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature: "Tomorrow," presented by Rombauer Vineyards
-- Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature: "General Magic" presented by Acumen Wines
-- Jury Award for Best Screenplay: "Are You Glad I’m Here" presented by Charles Krug Winery
-- Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast: "Cold Brook" presented by Vintner’s Collective
-- Jury Award for Best Narrative Short: "Have It All" presented by Reynolds Family Winery
-- Jury Award for Best Documentary Short: "Fear Us Women" presented by RiverHouse by Bespoke Collection
-- Jury Award for Best Verge Film: "Summer ‘03" Cru by Vineyard 29
-- Special Jury Award – Best Genre Bending: "White Tide: The Legend of Culebra" presented by VGS Chateau Potelle
-- Special Jury Award – Best Untold Story: "TransMilitary" presented by Cuvaison
A full list of audience awards is below:
-- Audience Award for Favorite Actor: Sebastian Street in "Tomorrow" presented by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
Honorable Mention: Logan Miller in "You Can Choose Your Family," by Castellucci Napa Valley
-- Audience Award for Favorite Actress: Stephanie Leonidas in the film "Tomorrow" presented by Italics Winegrowers
Honorable Mention: Skyler Samuels in "Spare Room" by Castellucci Napa Valley
-- Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Feature: "TransMilitary" presented by Provenance Vineyards
-- Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Short: "Fear Us Women" presented by Hess Collection
-- Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Feature: "Tomorrow" presented by Alpha Omega Winery
-- Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Short: "Tzeva Adom: Color Red" presented by Duckhorn Portfolio
-- Audience Award for Favorite Food & Beverage Spotlight Film: "Soufra" presented by Grgich Hills Estate
-- Audience Award for Favorite Special Screening: "Pick of the Litter" presented by Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards
-- Audience Award for Favorite Verge Film: "White Tide: The Legend of Culebra" presented by Barnett Vineyards
The documentary film "Sharkwater Extinction" also received Special Recognition by the NVFF programming team for courageous filmmaking.