Cinema at Copia Monthly Film Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 5 with a screening of the inspirational documentary feature, “Right Footed” at 4 pm.
The film was an audience favorite at the 2015 Napa Valley Film Festival, which is collaborating with the CIA to present the series at Copia.
The evening includes a discussion with the film’s subject Jessica Cox, who was born without arms as the result of a severe birth defect, yet never allowed herself to believe that she couldn’t follow her dreams.
She went on to become an expert martial artist, college graduate, motivational speaker and one of the world’s few armless airplane pilots, as well as an advocate for people with disabilities.
Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nick Spark, “Right Footed” chronicles Jessica’s story of overcoming adversity to become a mentor for children with disabilities and their families, and a disability rights advocate working in the U.S. and abroad.
“We are so honored that Jessica wanted to come back to Napa to meet our appreciative audiences who will no doubt be captivated by Jessica’s story and infectious personality,” said Brenda Lhormer, Napa Valley Film Festival co-founder and director. “When Jessica was here in 2015, she touched the hearts of everyone who saw the movie, and those who met her. Jessica’s story really puts things into perspective, and she makes you want to do whatever you can to help others.”
Tickets for the “Right Footed” screening and Q&A on Aug. 5 are $20, and available for purchase at http://bit.ly/2OaZ9e7.
The NVFF staff will also be on site to introduce the film and offer some highlights about this year’s upcoming film festival, taking place Nov. 7-11. Passes are on sale now at nvff.org.