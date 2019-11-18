The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, held Nov. 13-17, screened more than 80 films, including 16 in the core competition categories
This year’s juried and audience award winners were announced on Saturday. New in 2019, was the Founders Award to be presented each year to the director of one of the festival's feature films whose work "most captures the courageous, risk-taking, and big-hearted spirit of Brenda and Marc Lhormer, co-founders of the Napa Valley Film Festival."
Each of the festival winners received a large-format wine bottle. The two winners of the 16 films that vied for the title of Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature, as determined by the respective juries, were awarded $10,000, presented by Meadowood Napa Valley.
Directors of the narrative and documentary films in competition participated in NVFF’s artists-in-residence (AIR) program where they received a six-night stay at Meadowood Napa Valley. The residency included classes with industry leaders and networking opportunities. This year, actress Kyra Sedgwick was an AIR program mentor.
The full list of juried awards is below:
-- Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature, with a $10,000 cash prize: "Lucky Grandma"
-- Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature: "The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion"
-- Jury Award for Best Screenplay: "Standing Up, Falling Down"
-- Jury Award for Best Narrative Short: "Balloon"
-- Jury Award for Best Documentary Short: "The Love Bug"
-- Jury Award for Best Verge Film: "Only"
-- Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature Performance Recognition: Stephanie Turner in "Justine"
-- Jury Award for Best Verge Performance Recognition: Josh Pence in "Hosea"
-- Special Jury Award for Social Impact Documentary Competition: "The Story of Plastic"
-- Special Jury Award – Verge: tackling a taboo subject with compassion: "Come As You Are."
-- Special Jury Award – Founders Award chosen by NVFF co-founders Brenda and Marc Lhormer and presented by Inglenook "Last Call."
A full list of Audience Awards is below:
-- Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Competition Film: "The Nomads"
-- Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Competition Film: "The Story of Plastic"
-- Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Short: "40 Minutes Over Maui"
-- Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Short: "Lahmajune"
-- Audience Award for Favorite Culinary Cinema Film: "Breaking Bread"
-- Audience Award for Favorite Verge Film: "Come As You Are"
-- Audience Award for Favorite Special Presentation Film: "My Beautiful Stutter"
The 2020 Napa Valley Film Festival will be Nov. 11-15.