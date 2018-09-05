The Napa Valley Guitar Ensemble will play at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream during Napa Live: Inside and Out on Sunday, Sept. 9. The group will be one of 30-plus groups performing during the Downtown Napa Association’s live music crawl.
The ensemble is an acoustic guitar group that focuses primarily on classical music although its repertoire also includes folk, pop and other genres of instrumental music.
Alison Keyes, Barbara Mimoto andWendy Lindroos formed the ensemble in 2017 after they met in the music department of Napa Valley College and discovered their shared love of classical guitar. They have performed at Napa Valley College and at Porchfest.
To discuss bookings at events, contact Wendy Lindroos at wendylindroos@gmail.com or 280-9736.