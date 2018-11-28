As second-grade teacher Joseph Hall instructed his Napa Valley Language Academy students to create a picture of someone “doing something kind or generous,” he reminded them that each of them had experienced someone being kind to them.
Three of his family members had come into the classroom to assist in the art project: his parents, Janet Borba and Parker Hall, both retired teachers, and his aunt, Nancy Claire Walker, a former classroom assistant.
They helped guide Hall’s class through the theme of what giving, sharing and generosity looked like.
“Two pieces of the art that best represents the theme will be displayed on the ‘Give!Guide website and one or two will be displayed in the Children’s Room in the Napa County Library for the month of December,” said Nancy Claire Walker, an administrative assistant for the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay.
An opening reception for the students’ art will be held in the Napa County Library Community Room on Monday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–6:30 p.m.
In a phone interview, Hall talked about the art project and shared fond memories of his own early childhood education.
Hall said that the art project ties into his school’s theme for the month of November of giving and caring. His students have been developing deeper insights into giving and caring through the Second Step, an empathy building curriculum, and the community circles done in his classroom.
“Caring is one of the character traits that is celebrated at an assembly once a month at our school,” Hall said.
Hall, a father of two children as well as a teacher, expressed appreciation for the type of education his parents gave him, and he’d like to bring some of the richness his experiences to youngsters.
“I went to Silver Pony, a school operated by my parents, from the time I was born until I was 7 years old. It was a one-room building with all grade levels. That old red building looked big at the time I was there. Now, it looks small,” Hall said laughing.
The building Silver Pony School was housed in had once served as the Carneros Social Hall. Borba and Hall operated their school there from the late 1970s through the late 1980s.
When Hall reached the age his students are now, his parents transferred him to what was, at the time, Pueblo Vista Alternative School.
“My dad, who does the television show ‘Cooking in Napa with Parker Hall’ on Channel 28, was always cooking things for us at Silver Pony School,” Hall recalled. “There was a stage for us to perform. Mom played piano and guitar. There were chickens. We’d get eggs from the chickens.”
“Dad still comes into the classroom,” Hall said. He volunteers every Friday to cook things for my students - quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches and his specialty, pumpkin bread. Mom helps with art projects.”
Hall said he was able to give each student a new packet of colored markers, a new box of crayons and a piece of card stock paper supplied by the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay.
Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay is the first and only free classroom supply store in Northern California; a place that teachers can shop for basic core supplies needed by their students to succeed in the classroom, according to Walker.
The center is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that is thriving because of the generosity of individuals, small businesses and large corporations who believe that children are the future and deserve the best learning environment that can be provided for them, teachers say.
According to the organization’s website, nearly a third of Napa County’s households qualify for the federally sponsored free and reduced-price lunch program for their school-age children. Nine of Napa County’s neediest schools have a 70 percent or higher participation in this program, and students who can’t afford lunches can’t afford school supplies.
Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay offers free classroom supplies to public school students throughout Napa County to include Pope Valley, Howell Mountain, Calistoga, St. Helena and Napa Unified School Districts.
Teachers can shop at the free store once each semester for needed supplies. Having the necessary classroom materials creates an equal playing field for all students and improves students’ self-esteem and confidence. In addition, the financial burden on teachers to spend personal funds averaging at minimum $500, due to federal and state budget cuts, is reduced dramatically.
“We need both monetary and in-kind donations to keep our shelves stocked with pencils, copy paper, glue sticks, crayons and more,” said Walker.