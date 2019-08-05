The Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents "Land and People of Napa Valley" at the Goodman Library in Napa through Nov. 17.
Sponsored by Do Napa, the museum’s permanent exhibit “pops up” to highlight the Napa Valley’s history, people, geography and geology that made the region’s agriculture and viticulture industries flourish.
This exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, covering topics including Geology: the Creation of the Valley, The Land, History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, Mining, Pioneer Days, the Rancho Days, Hot Springs Resorts, Chinese of Napa Valley, Jews of Napa Valley, Prohibition and The Agricultural Preserve.
The exhibit is free to the public during Goodman Library’s open hours.
For more information, visit www.napavalleymuseum.org, call 944-0500 or email info@napavalleymuseum.org.
Goodman Library is at 1219 First St., Napa.