Napa Valley Museum show, 'The Surrealist Revolution in America', features historic Jackson Pollock painting

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville continues its exhibition of Surrealist painting, drawing and sculpture through Oct. 27 with its exhibition, “The Surrealist Revolution in America.” The exhibition features groundbreaking works by Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann.
The exhibition features a historic work known as “Collaborative Painting,” completed in around 1940 by William Baziotes, Gerome Kamrowski and Jackson Pollock. The painting is regarded as the first example of Pollock’s use of the “drip” technique that later made him famous.
This extraordinary and historically significant painting, along with other groundbreaking works from the giants of Surrealism, are on display at the Museum through Oct. 27 in its Yountville Main Gallery. The downstairs Spotlight and History Galleries include “Otherwhere,” the first comprehensive exhibition of works by Juanita Guccione, one of the most intriguing “lost” figures in modern art, includes painting and sculpture.
Notable upcoming events at the Museum include:
- Friday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.: Sake Pairing on the Museum Terrace with Miminashi (includes Museum admission from 4:30 to 5:30; get tickets online).
- Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m., Speaking event and book signing by Fariba Bogzaran on surrealist art and the work of artist Gordon Onslow Ford (free with admission).
- Wednesdays through Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m.: Surreal Picnics on the Patio (free Museum admission plus complimentary iced Surreal-tea).
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m.: Tour with the Guest Curator of our Surrealism exhibitions (free with Museum admission).
- Oct. 16: “Les Femmes Surrealists” pop-up exhibition opens at the Museum, with works by Frida Kahlo and others (regular Museum admission applies).
- Oct. 26 and 27: “Making HERstory: Today, Tomorrow and Yesterday – Reclaiming women in the arts,” a free two-day conference with speakers, authors, films and exhibitions in partnership with the Lincoln Theater. An early music concert at the theater on October 27 at 5 p.m. is $25; get tickets online.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit the website at napavalleymuseum.org.