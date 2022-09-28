Napa Valley Presents moves ahead, prepares to review performing arts grants

When the Napa Valley Presents nonprofit threw a party on Sunday to celebrate the conclusion of its inaugural showcase of performing arts, here's what inspired the first round of applause from the movers and shakers of the arts in the valley: The Napa Valley Opera House's new paint job.

The scaffolding removed from the façade, the valley's grande dame emerged like Cinderella after meeting her fairy godmother — although in this case, it's a godfather too — resplendent in her vivid new colors and trimmings.

"You can even see details you never knew were there before, like gargoyles," said Paul Franson, publisher of Napa Life.

Who knew there were gargoyles in Napa?

The paint job is the first step in the restoration that the new owners, John and Michele Truchard of Napa, are undertaking to preserve the historic building.

Along with this, however, are the steps being taken to ensure that the valley not only has the venues in good order, but the shows to go with them.

The $4.2 million that the Truchards paid for the Opera House, the survival saga of which could fill a show of its own, has been transformed into an endowment that will provide grants to support performing arts throughout the Napa Valley.

The Sunday gathering at the Opera House was not only to wrap up the weeklong Perform Napa Valley showcase with one final performance, but to introduce the first steps in applying for grants that will be given out next year.

For the most part, the week highlighted performances already scheduled, from shows at Blue Note Napa and Charles Krug's outdoor summer series, also from Blue Note, to the Lucky Penny Productions' season-opening comedy hit "Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike."

The theater company had complied a website pulling together shows from Sept. 17 to 25, demonstrating the valley is becoming, as Gordon Huether, chairperson of the board of Napa Valley Presents, described as "a hub for Bay Area entertainment."

One new show scheduled for the week, however, demonstrated the possibilities grants can support. Musician and composer Eric Moore, recipient of a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley, finished his work "Soliloquy," which he performed as part of a program titled "Reflections" at the Hatt Building in Napa on Saturday.

Moore, who began playing cello at the age of 10, specializes in new, experimental music, as he showed in his "Soliloquy," a richly complex, inventive, moving and often startling work for five cellos, which he described as "concerned with the slow evaporation of memories."

It was the world premiere for his work, inspired in part by his mother, "a brilliant harpist and theorist," Moore said, who as a triple cancer survivor had decided against a fourth round of chemotherapy. While his "Soliloquy" demonstrated an extraordinary diversity of sounds one instrument could produce, what was perhaps most touching was the effect, at times, of a harp moving through the music.

Moore also came to the Sunday gathering to play the cello, accompanying one of his students, Jennifer Pann of American Canyon. Pann demonstrated her dual gifts by also playing two pieces on the piano.

"This is just a small preview of what we will be supporting," said Mel Preimesberger, vice chairperson of the board of Napa Valley Presents.

The grants cycle

“We are happy to be beginning our inaugural grant process,” said Huether. “Our mission is to support the performing arts in the community, and this grant opportunity is key to that support. We’re hoping to receive many worthwhile projects to consider for 2023.”

For its first season in 2022-23, grant applications are open to individuals, organizations and activities based in Napa County or conducting business and programming in the county. The grants are available for performing arts including dance, theater and the written word as well as music.

“Since it is our first year, we cannot anticipate the level of interest in our grantmaking, the kinds of performing arts programs and activities that might seek funding, and at what funding level,” said Jeri Hansen, executive director for Napa Valley Presents. “We are eager to see what comes in, and hope to support a variety of performing arts projects and initiatives.”

The deadline to receive letters of intent, the initial phase of the grant cycle, is Nov. 1, and invitations to submit full grant applications will be sent to selected applicants by Nov. 21. Grants will be awarded in the spring of 2023.

The entire grant cycle and guidelines can be viewed at napavalleypresents.org, under the grants heading.

To learn more about Napa Valley Presents, visit napavalleypresents.org.

Back to the front

Huether, an internationally known artist and Napa native, explained how he had come to become chairman of the board of a nonprofit supporting the performing arts. A few years back, he said, he was standing in front of the Opera House "and someone asked me what I thought of the colors," then a pale pinkish hue. "I said I hated it," Huether recalled. "Next thing I knew I was on the (Opera House) board."

Huether said he shared his love of old buildings and Napa history with a neighbor from his childhood, now-Mayor Scott Sedgley, who told the gathering that he recalled sneaking in as a boy to explore the derelict, abandoned Opera House that was nearly demolished in the 1970s.

As a member of the Napa City Council, Sedgley also became a member of the Opera House board, to represent the community's interest as the city helped the building pay off debts and Opera House leaders struggled to preserve the landmark as a performing arts venue.

While Sedgley did not want the city to buy the 130-year-old building when the financially strapped board decided their best option was to try to sell it, "we were hoping that someone invested in the community would buy it," he said, adding that, with the sale to the Truchards, "we got the best."

Both the mayor and the artist like the new paint job too.