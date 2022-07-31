Napa Valley Presents: Sharing proceeds from Opera House sale to support performing arts

The Napa Valley Opera House has provided as much drama off stage as on stage in the past two decades as its supporters searched for ways to keep the historical venue open. But its sale in 2021 to vintners John and Michele Truchard is paving the way to supporting the performing arts, not just at the Opera House but throughout Napa County.

Napa Valley Presents, a new nonprofit created from the former Opera House board, is transforming the proceeds from the $4.2 million sale into an endowment that will give annual grants to "programs that create, present and connect people with performing arts," according to Jeri Hansen, consulting director of the nonprofit.

"We're not going to be presenting," said Hansen. "We're a philanthropic group, giving money away, countywide, if there is an opportunity."

Hansen, who has a long history of work with Napa Valley organizations, including Napa Valley Vintners and Sustainable Napa Valley, said the newly formed nonprofit will begin accepting applications for grants for performances in music, dance, comedy, theater and the spoken word this fall. The grants are open to applicants from "from Calistoga to American Canyon," Hansen said, with the first round of awards to be announced in spring 2023.

Potential grantees include schools, local theater companies, and groups who might want to bring a performer to the valley. "We're excited to see what we find, who we hear from," she said.

Hansen said Napa Valley Presents hopes to participate in "community partnerships, initiatives, and outreach to support the performing arts in Napa County." Another goal is to create and maintain an arts calendar of events will be available on the Napa Valley Presents website, with direct links to performance information so the community can easily access information in one place, purchase tickets and make plans to attend events.

Napa Valley Presents will formally launch with "Perform Napa Valley," a weeklong showcase Sept. 17 to 25 for the performing arts. It will be "a sort of restaurant week for the performing arts," Hansen said. "It's a look at what is already here."

A web page outlines the group's goals at napavalleypresents.org.

'The need is there'

DJ Smith, who was president of the Opera House board through the sale and creation of the endowment, noted that Napa Valley Presents is focused only on performing arts, not visual arts.

"The need is there," he said.

When Smith, a retired Sacramento lobbyist specializing in transportation and energy, became president of the Opera House board in 2016, he said he spent considerable time studying the financial records of the venue and the arts landscape of the Napa Valley.

The Napa Valley Opera House, which opened in 1880, became a community center hosting events "nearly every night of the year," from concerts by John Philip Sousa and to readings by Jack London to a roster of community celebrations, balls and galas.

It went dark in 1914, a victim of damage from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake as well as the demise of vaudeville in the face of the rise of movies. A community effort saved it from being demolished in the city of Napa's 1970s downtown makeover. Fundraising led by Veronica di Rosa and Margrit Biever Mondavi led to the restoration of the venue, which reopened in 2002 with a performance of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera "HMS Pinafore," the first show the Opera House had presented in 1880.

The restoration created an upstairs theater often described as a "jewel box" by performers who revived the glory days of the past: Wynton Marsalis, Arlo Guthrie and Boz Scaggs performed there, as did a variety of dance, theater, and variety shows, from trained performing cats to the New York Times crossword puzzle creator.

Artistic director Evy Warshawski, who had been recruited by the board to move from Ann Arbor, Michigan, oversaw programming from 2004 to 2011.

But even sold-out shows don't cover the cost of presenting them. The city of Napa, recognizing the value of the venue for the community, loaned the privately owned Opera House the money to pay off its renovation debts, in exchange for a guaranteed number of "community" days.

After Warshawski left the Opera House, the board tried different use experiments, including a disastrous lease to Michael Dorf, founder of City Winery, who also was granted permission to tear up the theater and remove the racked floor and theater seats to create a mixed-use winery and entertainment and rental venue that failed in fairly short order.

"What Dorf paid to get out of his lease early tided the Opera House over for a bit," Smith noted. The board subsequently found a new tenant, Ken Tesler, a New York entertainment entrepreneur, who opened the West Coast outpost of the Blue Note jazz club, bar and restaurant in the bottom part of the Opera House in 2016.

The upstairs space remained largely unused. Smith and other board members — but not all of them, he noted — concluded the only way to make use of the upstairs and keep up with the deferred maintenance on the aging building was to sell it.

"When the sale went through," Smith said, "Jill Techel, who was (Napa) mayor at the time, asked, 'What are you going to do with the money?'

The endowment and Napa Valley Presents, Smith said, "is the answer."

A love of history

Supporting Smith's plan was Scott Sedgley, now the mayor of Napa, who at the time of the city loan became the council's representative on the Opera House board. "I love Napa history," Sedgley said, "so I ended up on the board as a watcher of the purse strings."

He, too, quickly perceived the Opera House was "continually going into the red," and he didn't want to see the city of Napa become responsible for the care and maintenance of the 140-year-old building, he said.

Another member of the board in favor of the sale was Napa artist Gordon Huether, a member of the city of Napa's Planning Commission who had been invited to join the board. He initially agreed "out of "love of Napa history and the building" but after looking at the books, concluded that the board "shouldn't be in the business of being a landlord" concerned with perpetual fundraising to keep the lights on and the building in repair. "Its primary purpose should be to support the arts," he said.

The only question was who would buy an aging building with use restrictions. The Opera House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, had to remain a performance venue; otherwise, its operators owed the city of Napa the remainder of the loan they'd received, which was being forgiven at the rate of $100,000 per year. "We'd have had to pay back $700,000," Smith said.

Heuther said his recommendation was: Ask John Truchard.

The JaM Connection

John and Michele Truchard had steadily been building a reputation for supporting music in the city of Napa. The son of vintners who founded Truchard Winery in the 1970s, John had launched his own John Anthony Wines, followed by JaM brand in 2008. As the easy-to-drink, affordable JaM wines became a national success, the Truchards invested profits into local music. JaM supported the Opera House turning the upstairs space in the the JaM Cellars Ballroom. They opened their downtown tasting room, which features live music and wine, and became the major sponsors of BottleRock. (The Truchards also purchased Napa's Uptown Theatre in July of this year.)

As it turned out, Truchard was the only potential buyer the Opera House attracted.

While Ken Tesler remains the tenant for the Opera House, both upstairs and downstairs, the Truchards assumed responsibility for the maintenance and renovations, including upstairs. "I can't say what he is going to do," Smith said, "but he is planning some great things."

Truchard also stipulated in the purchase agreement that the Opera House remain a performance venue. In return, the city forgave the remainder of the loan.

"It was the best of all possibilities when a homegrown family like the Truchards bought the Opera House," Sedgley said. "If we were going to forgive this loan, there had to be a clear public benefit. ... The endowment (formed from the sale) will allow the legacy of the Opera House to continue."

The endowment

DJ Smith envisioned the endowment as a means of shoring up what had often been the shakiest leg in the Napa Valley trio of food, wine and the arts, and to firmly establish performing arts as an essential element in the identity of the valley.

"The problem here is that there have always been wealthy philanthropists supporting the arts, but the problem is they die and it goes away," he said.

"You had Don Carr supporting the Napa Valley Symphony and the Lincoln Theater. After he died, the symphony was gone. And Margrit Mondavi was another great supporter of the arts and the Opera House. They were leading the parade,— but they didn't notice that there was no one following behind them."

Smith said the goal is to disperse funds in amounts sufficient to support a project — "no piddling amounts" — and to grow the endowment. "This year we might give out $200,000; we want to increase that."

The chief goal, he said, is that "it will be here after I am gone."

His plan accomplished with the launch of Napa Valley Presents, Smith has stepped down as president, and Huether has inherited the job of leading the new board, which has retained some of the members from the former committee.

"I'm humbled and honored by the opportunity," said Huether, who noted that, although he is a visual artist, "the muses cover all the arts."

"What is happening is Napa Valley is becoming the cultural hub of the Bay Area," he said. "Look what's happening here: BottleRock, the Oxbow RiverStage, the Uptown, Blue Note. This is a renaissance and I'm happy to be part of it."

The arts beyond music

"It was terrific to learn about a new funding source for nonprofits, especially since the funds will be earmarked for the arts," Evy Warshawski said.

After leaving the Opera House, Warshawski has continued to be active on the Napa arts scene. In addition to serving on the Napa County Arts and Culture Advisory Committee, she and her husband, Morrie, established E & M Presents to bring what they feel are much-needed family shows to the valley.

"We've so much music and so much more to come with the recent sale of the Uptown," Warshawski said. "As healthy as the arts in Napa County can be at this time of COVID, moving forward I personally would like to see more professional dance, theater, family programming and the literary arts get their due.

"Another huge concern is that Napa County has very few venues that are accessible for rental to arts nonprofits. With the Lincoln Theater in limbo, the (Napa Valley College) Performing Arts Center with a full slate of teaching and producing its own shows, and the Opera House pretty much off the radar for rentals, it's extremely frustrating for a presenter like E & M Presents.

"My dream is to envision a community arts center in the heart of downtown Napa on the scale of the Yountville Community Center, which is supported by the town's transient occupancy (hotel room) tax. Maybe Napa Valley Presents could help make that a reality."