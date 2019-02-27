–New Music Decanted artists, and Eric Moore, cellist, will be performing at Di Rosa’s opening reception for Viola Frey: Center Stage on March 9.
Excerpts from the performance at Di Rosa will be performed at Pacific Union College on Wednesday, March 13.
New Music Decanted is a new nonprofit concert series with its core ensemble based in Napa. Collaborators from across the country come together to play cutting-edge new “classical” music, primarily by living composers. Prefacing the concerts, the New Music Decanted podcast will give concertgoers a glimpse into the composers’ minds, the performers’ process, and the qualities that makes the chosen music remarkable.
Solo flute works in the repertoire for the di Rosa and PUC performances include works by Augusta Read Thomas, Claude Debussy, Denis Gougeon, Thea Musgrave and Toru Takemitsu. Solo cello works by Berkeley Symphony’s Composer-In-Residence Anna Clyne, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Augusta Read Thomas and Nicholas Deyoe are included, plus duo works by Peter Ablinger, Pauline Oliveros, Steve Reich and Kaija Saariaho.
Flutist Jennifer Hunt pursues a versatile musical life as a performer and educator. She has played flute and piccolo with the Russian National Orchestra, Hartford Opera Theater, Montana Lyric Opera, Oakland Symphony, and Symphony Napa Valley and has been featured on National Public Radio. She is adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College and Napa Valley College and an artist partner at Willow Elementary School.
She also travels around the country as a trainer for Leonard Bernstein’s Artful Learning education model. While she is primarily classically trained, Hunt enjoys playing jazz, bluegrass, Irish, Peruvian and American folk music. She teaches flute and piano privately.
Cellist Eric Moore won his first orchestral audition at the age of 15. He graduated from the University of Michigan, summa cum laude, with three music degrees. He has performed with more than a dozen orchestras and at age 23 he became principal cellist of La Jolla Symphony and Chorus. He is adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College. He specializes in the performances of new “classical” music and has premiered dozens of works by leading composers. An active composer, Moore maintains a private studio of 20 cello students.
The Viola Frey: Center Stage reception 3 to 5:30 p.m. on March 9. There is no charge for attendance, however, RSVP is requested.
Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, CA 707.226.5991 http://www.dirosaart.org/opening-reception/
The Pacific Union College performance is 6:30-7:30 p.m on March 13, at Paulin Hall, 1 Angwin Avenue, Angwin. There is no charge for admission.
For more details as well as educational blogs, podcasts and videos about upcoming performances, visit NewMusicDecanted.org.