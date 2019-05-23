The White Barn will welcome two vocal groups that call the Napa Valley home at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.
Vocal Color is a wine country a cappella vocal group that performs an eclectic repertoire of big band, Beatles, blues, ballads, folk, gospel and pop.
JAZZ @7 is a vocal and instrumental group performing old standards, blues, bebop, and more. With these two groups together, it is sure to be a great afternoon of music in the Barn.
The White Barn at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House that was once part of U.S. Civil War General Erasmus Keyes’ home and winery estate, but now serves as an 75-seat performing arts venue filled with historic charm.
Tickets for the performance are $25 and include refreshments at intermission. Purchase your tickets through brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225. All programs at The White Barn benefit local nonprofit organizations.