Applications are open for the 39th Napa Valley Writers Conference taking place July 28 through Aug. 2.
The week-long intensive offers workshops, lectures on craft, and evening readings with libations at local wineries. New this year is a translation workshop.
All applications for admission and financial assistance, including housing assistance, are due Monday, April 15. Admissions decisions will be announced no later than Monday, May 13.
The conference's new translation workshop will be open to literary translators or those interested in becoming translators, and will accommodate poetry, short fiction, novel excerpts, memoir, or folk tales translated from any language into English.
Translation workshop leader Howard Norman has received the Harold Morton Landon Prize in translation from the Academy of American Poets, three National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, and a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship, among other honors. His memoir about working in the Arctic with Inuit language and folklore is "In Fond Remembrance of Me."
He has taught in the MFA program at the University of Maryland since 1988, and he has led translation seminars and workshops for the Smithsonian Institute and elsewhere throughout the U.S. and Europe. His ninth novel, "The Ghost Clause," will be published in July of 2019.
Poetry faculty
-- Eavan Boland has emerged as one of the foremost voices in Irish literature. She is the author of, most recently, "A Woman Without a Country" and "New Collected Poems." Boland is also the author of the essay collection "A Journey with Two Maps: Becoming a Woman Poet" and "Object Lessons: The Life of the Woman" and the Poet in Our Time. She directs the creative writing program at Stanford University.
-- Forrest Gander is a writer and translator whose most recent poetry collection, "Be With," was on the long list for the 2018 National Book Award. His collection "Core Samples from the World" was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Gander also writes novels and essays, and his translations include "Then Come Back: The Lost Neruda Poems." He has taught at Harvard University and Brown University.
-- Jane Hirshfield is the author of eight collections of poetry, most recently "The Beauty," a San Francisco Chronicle best book of the year long-listed for the 2015 National Book Award. Her second collection of essays, "Ten Windows: How Great Poems Transform the World," received the 2015 Northern California Book Award. In 2012 she was elected a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. This year marks her 17th appearance at the Napa conference.
-- Major Jackson is the author of four books of poetry, including "Roll Deep," "Holding Company," "Hoops" and "Leaving Saturn," which won the Cave Canem Poetry Prize for a first book of poems. He is the editor of Library of America’s Countee Cullen: Collected Poems, the Richard Dennis Green and Gold University Distinguished Professor at the University of Vermont, and the poetry editor of The Harvard Review.
Fiction Faculty
-- Lan Samantha Chang is the author of three books: the critically acclaimed novella "All Is Forgotten, Nothing Is Lost"; the novel "Inheritance," winner of a PEN/Open Book Award; and "Hunger: A Novella and Stories". Her fiction has appeared in The Atlantic, Ploughshares, and Best American Short Stories. Chang directs the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.
-- Ryan Harty is the author of the story collection "Bring Me Your Saddest Arizona," which won the John Simmons Award for Short Fiction and was named a San Francisco Chronicle Best Book of the Year. His stories have been performed on NPR’s Selected Shorts, and anthologized in "The Best American Short Stories" and the "Pushcart Prize Anthology." A former Stegner fellow and Jones lecturer at Stanford, Harty currently teaches at Columbia University.
-- Mitchell S. Jackson is the author of the memoir "Survival Math," to be released in March. His debut novel "The Residue Years" won the Ernest Gaines Prize for Literary Excellence, and was a finalist for the Center for Fiction’s Flaherty-Dunnan First Novel Prize, the PEN/Hemingway Award for First Fiction, and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. He teaches at New York University and Columbia University.
-- Julie Orringer's debut story collection, "How to Breathe Underwater," was a New York Times Notable Book, a San Francisco Chronicle Best Book of the Year, and the winner of the Northern California Book Award. Her 2010 novel "The Invisible Bridge" was also a New York Times Notable Book. "The Flight Portfolio," her second novel, will be published in May. She teaches fiction writing at Brooklyn College and Columbia University.