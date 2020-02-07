Napa Valley Youth Symphony presents a concert celebrating music education in wine country on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m., at the Napa Valley Center for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
More than 120 musicians from ages 8 to 18 will perform.
This third annual collaboration begins with the Debut Youth Orchestra of Santa Rosa, in Maestro Luis Zuñiga's inaugural season, and Napa Valley Youth Symphony's Sinfonia training ensemble under the baton of co-directors Robin May and Debbie Walden.
The spotlight then turns to the winners of this year's Napa Valley Youth Symphony concerto competition who will perform concerto movements with Napa Valley Youth Symphony, led by conductor and NVYS Artistic Director Tristan Arnold.
High school senior Julianna Tran will perform Allegro from Concerto in D for Viola and Orchestra by Franz Hoffmeister. Tran, 17, is a senior at American Canyon High School, who started playing viola at the age of 8. She's been part of NVYS for six years.
Pianist Soren Pang will perform "Rhapsody in Blue" by George Gershwin. Pang, 16, who also plays violin, is a freshman at Napa Christian Campus of Education. He started studying piano at 6 and joined NYVS five years ago.
French Horn player Luke Gallenkamp will perform Allegro from Concerto No. 1 for Horn in E-flat by Richard Strauss. Gallenkamp, 18, a senior at Napa High School, also plays trumpet and has played French horn since he was 13. He joined NYVS six years ago.
Tickets ($25 for adults, and $15 for students) are available at LincolnTheater.com or the Lincoln Theater box office.
For more information, visit nvyso.org.