Napa's Lucky Penny presents 'Sweeney Todd': A tale of bloody vengeance arrives in time for Halloween season

Lucky Penny Productions opens the second show of its 14th season with Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” opening Friday, Oct. 21 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.

Sweeney Todd is an unjustly exiled barber, imprisoned for 15 years, who returns to 19th-century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.

The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, proprietress of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett’s luck changes when Todd begins providing her with an unending supply of fresh ingredients for her meat pies — straight from his barber’s chair.

Soon the people of London are lining up for these tasty treats — while some upstairs get their last, and closest, shave.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” has been a bloody, worldwide success since its Broadway premiere in 1979. Stephen Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat was awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has shocked, awed and delighted audiences around the world for more than 40 years.

Lucky Penny had originally scheduled “Sweeney Todd” for March 2020, said Taylor Bartolucci, Lucky Penny’s artistic director, who plays the role of Mrs. Lovett, a role for which Angela Lansbury, who died Oct. 11, won a Tony when the play premiered on Broadway.

“We were one week away from opening night when the pandemic shut us down,” Bartolucci said. “But just like Sweeney, we waited and planned and looked for our opportunity to put this legendary show on our stage, and now the time has come.”

The cast also features Ian Elliott as Sweeney, Ethan Thomas as Anthony, Kirstin Pieschke as Johanna, Jeremy Kreamer as Pirelli, David Murphy as Judge Turpin, Sean O’Brien as the Beadle, Jenny Veilleux as the Beggar Woman, and Tuolumne Bunter as Tobias.

The ensemble includes Kathi Brotemarkle, Brad Fisher, Marjory Harper, Alan Kafton, Sarah Lundstrom, Sam Schneider, Emma Sutherland and Caitlin Waite.

Staci Arriaga is the director and choreographer, with Craig Burdette the musical director and leader of a live five-piece orchestra. Costumes are by Barbara McFadden and lighting is by April George.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 6. Tickets are on sale at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.