The Jarvis Conservatory presents Oscar finalist "Never Look Away," at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.
Tom Schilling ("Woman in Gold," "Generation War") portrays German artist Kurt Barnert, who has escaped East Germany and now lives in West Germany, but is tormented by his childhood under the Nazis and the GDR-regime.
A sweeping romantic historical drama, directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, "Never Look Away" follows 30 years in the life of the artist, loosely based on Gerhard Richter, one of the 20th century's most admired visual artists. The film travels from his childhood witnessing Nazi Germany to post-war East Berlin, where he falls in love with a young woman (Paula Beer) whose father is an ex-Nazi murderer (Sebastian Koch) in hiding. After he escapes to the West at the time of the Berlin Wall, he creates paintings that mirror not only his own fate, but also the traumas of an entire generation.
Ann Hornaday in The Washington Post wrote, "The title of 'Never Look Away' is deliciously ironic: This is one of the most mesmerizing, compulsively watchable films in theaters right now."
Tickets are $15.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. More information is at jarvisconservatory.com.