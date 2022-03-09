New at di Rosa: A consideration of beads

"Erik Scollon: Anything With a Hole … is Also a Bead" opens on March 13 at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa.

Erik Scollon, a fixture of the Bay Area’s avant-garde ceramics scene, invites us to reconsider that most conventional ceramic object: the bead.

As COVID-19 lockdown restrictions forced Scollon to work on a smaller scale, he created thousands of ceramic beads, slowly and meditatively, bead after bead. Rolled by hand, pierced, fired and glazed, they were strung and knotted into macramé panels. The resulting compositions are riotous fields of color and texture that scramble viewers’ perception of scale, distance and resolution and shatter conventional distinctions between painting, sculpture, and ceramic art.

Scollon is an associate professor and chair of the first-year CORE Studio Program at California College of the Arts. Moving between sculpture and ceramics, functional objects and aesthetically autonomous objects, social engagement and recorded performances, he investigates issues of education, access, taste, class, gender and queerness.

Born in Rochester, Michigan, Scollon received his BFA from Albion College, and an MFA in Ceramics along with an MA in Visual and Critical Studies, from California College of the Arts. His work has been seen at museums, galleries, craft fairs, design blogs, and gay biker bars. He is represented by Romer Young Gallery and he currently lives and works in San Francisco.

On Saturday a members' preview and reception include a walk-through with the artist. The show opens to the public on Sunday, March 13.

Coming up on March 26, di Rosa hosts a family program, Making Art With Everyone, and on June 4, an artist's talk features Erik Scollon and curatorial associate Twyla Ruby.

For more information, including membership plans, visit dirosaart.org.